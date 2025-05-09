Orbital Team Up With Confidence Man For Collaborative New Single “Re Lush”

Home News Steven Taylor May 9th, 2025 - 4:23 PM

English electronic duo Orbital and Australian group Confidence Man have collaborated to release a new single, “Re-Lush.” The single comes as part of an upcoming expanded re-release of Orbital’s 1993 album The Brown Album, the track itself taking heavily after previous songs “Lush 3-1” and “Lush 3-2.” A visualizer for the single was released to YouTube.

The bright, eye-catching visuals harken back to the vibes of the 90’s rave and acid scenes that Orbital was a large influencer in. Among the visuals of abstract shapes and dancing people, text scrolls across of both groups who’ve contributed to the track as well as the title. It all comes together to make mesmerizing visuals that compliment the track’s classic yet fresh electronic style. “Confidence Man have done that rare but always strived for thing with a remix,” Orbital stated in a press release, “it’s totally Lush, totally Orbital, totally modern, and totally Confidence Man! How did they manage to get all that into one track! I’m even going to nick bits of it for when we play festivals over the summer, that’s how much we love it!” The track features the vocalization of Confidence Man singer Janet Planet, strongly leaving thee band’s mark on the track while still respecting the style of it’s predecessors. “Lush is one of our favorite dance tracks of all time,” said Confidence Man, “so we were like rabid dogs with the stems in our hands. Kids in a cooked candy store. Dreams really do come true if you dream hard enough, and we’re proof.”

The Brown Album rerelease will feature an additional 23 tracks of material from the era of it’s original release.