James Announces First North American Headlining Tour Dates In 15 Years For Fall 2025

Michelle Grisales May 5th, 2025 - 11:17 PM

British alternative rock legends James are set to return to North American stages this fall with a 17 date headline tour, serving as their first in over a decade and a half. The tour marks a major milestone for fans, as the band will perform their seminal 1993 album Laid in its entirety for the very first time.

Following a year of sold-out shows and widespread acclaim, James is bringing their celebrated live energy across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in major cities like Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto. The tour begins on September 3rd in Atlanta and includes appearances at Riot Fest and Ohana Festival, though the full Laid performance will be exclusive to headlining dates.

Each night will begin with a full rendition of Laid, produced by Brian Eno and featuring fan favorites like the title track and “Say Something.” A second set will showcase highlights from across the band’s four-decade discography, including tracks from their latest chart-topping album, Yummy.

“So looking forward to returning to North America,” frontman Tim Booth shared. “This time the album Laid will be the centrepiece of the set lists with the addition of deep cuts and favorites. Catch us before the end of the world and soak in the uplift of our nine-piece love bomb.”

A special fan presale launches Wednesday, May 7th, with general ticket sales opening Friday, May 9th. VIP Soundcheck Packages will be offered, featuring perks such as early venue access, a live Q&A, limited edition merchandise and a look at the band’s final soundcheck.

James 2025 Tour Dates:

9/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

9/04 Nashville, TN – Cannery

9/06 Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

9/07 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9/09 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

9/10 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

9/14 Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9/15 Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre

9/17 Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

9/18 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

9/20 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

9/21 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

9/23 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre

9/25 Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth

9/27 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

9/28 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

9/30 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

10/02 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10/04 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10/05 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom