Shadows Fall Shares Music Video For “Souls Devoured”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 4th, 2025 - 6:28 PM

Metal trailblazers, Shadows Fall have released a new song in preparation of their upcoming tour dates with their Massachusetts metal brethren Killswitch Engage. Their new song, “Souls Devoured” is a metallic anthem with strong solos, three-tiered vocals, massive melodies and one of a kind lyrics.

According to the band’s lead vocalist, Brian Fair, the song is about “finding yourself trapped in an apocalyptic event where demons and disasters have begun to consume the world. It’s about fighting for survival as the planet crumbles around you and you realize the only way to survive it is to fight fire with fire.” He continued, “We spend most of our lives trying to quiet the evil voices in our mind or denying they exist but in this scenario tapping into that darkness and letting the personal demons out may be the only way to survive the terror.” The song is paired with a new music video showing the band jam out in the woods while evil surrounds them. Although Fair tries to fight off the evil signified by red lighting, he ultimately ends up embracing it which results in the rest of the band being illuminated by red.

Fair also opened up about the band’s creative process, saying, “‘Souls Devoured’ is a great example of that style of songwriting where we let it all hang out. It opens with a huge groove and rock riff before transitioning into a black metal-inspired verse to add a little evil to the party. Things open up into a half-time chorus that has almost Pantera-style vibe before we inject some melodic death metal into the bridge and solo section.” He added, “We always try to have a cohesiveness and underlying theme that keeps it all unified. It’s a song that captures what I believe is the true essence of Shadows Fall by bringing in elements of our past but with a clear eye towards the future.”

Shadows Fall is making it clear that they are ready to welcome a new era whilst maintaining their signature sound. After announcing their signing to MNRK Heavy at the end of 2024, the band dropped a new single titled “In the Grey” that goes hand in hand with their latest release. Both of these releases come in preparation of their upcoming shows beginning on May 8 at the Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH and ending on July 18 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. Thus, the band is starting the year off strong by giving fans plenty of content to, as Fair would say, “Bang your head and get into!”