Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Releases New Song “The End”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

On May 1, 2025, member of the Wolfgang Van Halen band, Mammoth, released a new single, “The End.” Starting off with a massive, electric riff, the song already sets the tone for the energy it will convey. This riff that the song starts off with is a fan favorite element in Wolfgang’s music, according to an article by BlabberMouth. “I’ve had the tapping idea on the intro for ‘The End’ since before Mammoth,” said Mammoth. “I was able to fit into this world. It’s still over-the-top and shreddy, but it’s also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished ‘The End,’ it felt very special to me.” The very energetic intro of the song makes way for the verses and melody that Mammoth performs, which definitely subsides into the rock genre and is loud and energetic.

Listen to and watch “The End.”

The music video begins with a quote from Michael Jackson on a blank screen, “Due to my strong personal convictions, I wish to stress that this film in no way endorses a belief in the occult.” After the quote fades away, there is a little dialogue between Mammoth and a man at a table. Once the dialogue is over, Mammoth then starts to perform his song, hitting the listeners with the very energetic riff. The song that he is performing causes mayhem and the werewolves and zombies make an appearance and everyone is going crazy.