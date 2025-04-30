Moving New Music Video For Nell Smith’s “Split In The Sky” Released

Home News Michael Ferrara April 30th, 2025 - 7:54 PM

A compassionate and stellar music video for Nell Smith’s “Split In The Sky” has just graced the presence of streaming. Nell Smith is a very accomplished artist in the industry and is proving that with the new creative lens with this new visual. This video was filmed October 5th, 2024, they day of her tragic and unfortunate accident that unfortunately to her from this world. Smith’s charisma and brightness in character is carried on through this music. Watch along to the music video and listen to the touching single below.

Nell Smith was a gifted English-Canadian singer-songwriter who rose to prominence through her collaboration with The Flaming Lips. Born in Leeds in 2007 and raised in Fernie, British Columbia, she captured attention at just 14 with Where the Viaduct Looms, an album of Nick Cave covers recorded with the band. Praised by Cave himself, the project showcased her haunting vocals and artistic maturity. Tragically, Nell died in a car accident in October 2024 at age 17 while filming a music video. Her debut solo album, Anxious, was posthumously released in April 2025, offering a poignant glimpse into her creative spirit and emotional depth.

Nell Smith’s music video for “Split In The Sky” is a poignant visual narrative reflecting her journey of self-discovery and the bittersweet nature of fleeting moments. Filmed just hours before her untimely passing, the video captures Nell’s vibrant spirit amidst shifting weather, symbolizing the emotional highs and lows she experienced. The song, inspired by her first tattoo obtained backstage after a Flaming Lips concert, serves as a metaphor for embracing change and the indelible marks left by life’s experiences. Through its ethereal visuals and heartfelt lyrics, the video stands as a testament to Nell’s artistic legacy and her exploration of identity and transformation.