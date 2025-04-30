Meadows In The Mountains Cancels 2025 Festival And Files For Bankruptcy 

Home News Charlotte Huot April 30th, 2025 - 4:04 PM

The Bulgarian music and arts festival Meadows In The Mountains has officially cancelled its 2025 edition and announced plans to file for bankruptcy, citing overwhelming debt, lost investments and unresolved fallout from past events, according to NME.

In a public statement posted on their website, the organizers said they are more than €400,000 in debt and admitted to facing “insurmountable” challenges over the past two years. The decision comes amid mounting frustration from attendees demanding refunds for the cancelled 2024 edition and workers still awaiting payment from the 2023 event.

“In the past two years, we’ve faced challenges that are now proving to be insurmountable,” the statement read, referencing a string of issues including revoked permits, economic hardship and the loss of investors.

Originally held in the Rhodope Mountains and known for its idyllic location and eclectic programming, Meadows In The Mountains last held an edition in 2023. The 2024 festival was postponed after organizers lost local permissions—allegedly due to overlapping with EU and Bulgarian election schedules—worsening the financial strain. That cancellation alone reportedly left over €150,000 in unpaid crew and service provider debt.

Investors for the 2025 festival reportedly pulled out in January, and a final funding application was rejected in March, effectively sealing the fate of the 2025 event. Tickets for this year were being held in escrow and will be automatically refunded through the platform of purchase, but organizers said they do not currently have funds to process 2024 refunds, which will instead become part of the bankruptcy proceedings.

“We owe you more than just money – we owe you an apology,” the organizers said in their statement to unpaid staff and disappointed ticket-holders. “We’re deeply sorry. If and when we are able to generate income through new ventures, we truly hope to find a way to honour your support.”

The statement also alluded to internal turmoil, including “serious personal allegations” in 2023 that led to key production staff departures. Despite that, the 2023 event went ahead, but “at great personal and financial cost and risk,” they admitted.

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed. While some longtime fans expressed sorrow at the festival’s apparent end, others condemned the organizers for mismanagement. “Scam artists,” one Instagram commenter wrote. “In everyone’s best interest to stay clear of anything this team touches going forward.”

Another user simply asked: “Anyone know how we sue collectively?”

Meadows In The Mountains is the latest in a growing list of festivals affected by rising costs, logistical challenges and dwindling financial support in the post-pandemic era. Organizers ended their message with a note of humility: “We acknowledge that many lessons were learned the hard way. The glory in living is not in never falling, but in how we rise when we fall.”