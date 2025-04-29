Family Of Late Joey Jordison Launch Kickstarter Campaign To Fund Release Of VIMIC’s Unreleased Debut Album

Home News Juliet Paiz April 29th, 2025 - 1:24 AM

According to Blabbermouth, Joey Jordison’s family is making sure his music lives on. This week, they launched a Kickstarter campaign to finally release Open Your Omen, the unreleased debut album from Joey’s band VIMIC, a project he poured his heart into after his time with Slipknot.

The album was finished years ago, but heartbreak after heartbreak kept it from ever seeing the light of day. First, producer Kato Khandwala, who worked closely with Joey on the record, tragically passed away. Then in 2021, the world lost Joey himself. Now, his family is stepping in, determined to make sure his final vision is honored and shared with the fans he loved so much.

The Kickstarter doesn’t just fund the album’s release, it’s a way to preserve Joey’s legacy exactly how he would have wanted: complete with vinyl pressings, CDs, rare merch, and even treasured items from Joey’s own collection. The family is also planning a special tribute show with members of VIMIC to celebrate the release.

For fans who’ve waited and mourned, this is a rare chance to help finish something Joey started and to keep his spirit alive through the music he never got to share. The band mates of his latest band, Sinsaenum had stated “Joey also had his demons, and nothing hurts more than knowing that we did everything in our power to help and couldn’t get through to him. He never felt he was better than anyone and would go out of this way to put everything, and everyone above his own needs.”