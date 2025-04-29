Down Set to Release New Album In 2026 Through New Label Nuclear Blast

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 29th, 2025 - 5:55 PM

Rap metal band Down Set has officially announced the release of their upcoming album through their newly signed label, Nuclear Blast Records. The album is set to release in 2026, with the album being their first full-length album since 2014, making this a big return to music for the band.

“Nuclear Blast is proud to be in the trenches with NOLA legends DOWNas their partner in their long overdue return to the metal world. In addition, we are excited to bring some of their key past catalog releases back into the spotlight, especially on the vinyl side. There are so many longtime DOWN fans at Nuclear Blast who are excited to be working with one of their all-time favorite bands. 2026 can’t come soon enough!,” stated Nuclear Blast.

The band will be headlining the Milwaukee Metal Fest, with the show following the band’s U.S. tour DANZIG. The performances are expected to give fans a little preview of what is to come and reignite the energy many fans are looking forward to.

With the band having a powerful label behind them, the band is poised to re-establish itself and music. As anticipation builds for the 2026 album release, many fans are looking forward to new music and hopefully some experimental sound that is to come from the band. “It just sounds like DOWN. I mean, it sounds refreshing because we haven’t done it in so long, gotten together with me and the guys and done it in — fuck — 12 years or something. So it sounds like DOWN, I think, to me, it sounds more old-school DOWN. And the reason I say that is I think we’ve got to a point where… Like, the ‘NOLA’ record is so simple, and it just wrote itself; it was so simple. And that’s how this is coming about, which is great,” stated Kirk Windstein, according to Blabber Mouth.