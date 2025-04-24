Greg Ginn Announces New Black Flag Lineup & Teases New Music

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2025 - 8:52 PM

According to stereogum.com, he pioneering hardcore band Black Flag has never had a stable lineup but they still made a tremendous underground impact in the ’80s. Guitarist Greg Ginn was the band’s driving force and only permanent member. And That is also the case with the new-fangled versions of Black Flag that have been going around lately but Ginn does not enjoy the goodwill that he once commanded.

The original Black Flag broke up in 1986 and Ginn has been bringing back versions of the band since 2013. For a while, the band featured Ron Reyes, who is one of Black Flag’s earliest singers but he got fired onstage during a live performance.

Ginn sued FLAG, which was a competing band with a bunch of ex-Black Flag members and lost. In 2013, Ginn’s version of Black Flag released What The…, which was an album that nobody liked. The artist did apologize to his fan and in 2015, Ginn’s ex-wife accused him of alleged child abuse. And now, Ginn has another Black Flag lineup going and they are working on new music.