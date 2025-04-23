Spiritualized Announce Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates Celebrating Pure Phase 30th Anniversary

Home News Michael Ferrara April 23rd, 2025 - 7:48 PM

Spiritualized

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The states has finally been blessed with the announcement of Spiritualized Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates additions for the celebration of the Pure Phase 30th Anniversary. The band had already planned shows for outside the U.S. and now added shows in New York and Los Angeles. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, April 25th at 10am local. Be sure to grab tickets before they sell out, especially since the band won’t be in the states for long.

Spiritualized is an English space rock band formed in 1990 by Jason Pierce, also known as J. Spaceman, after the breakup of his previous band, Spacemen 3. Known for their lush, psychedelic soundscapes, Spiritualized blends elements of rock, gospel and orchestral music into emotionally charged compositions. Their critically acclaimed 1997 album Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space remains a landmark in alternative music. The band’s music often explores themes of love, loss, addiction and transcendence. With swirling guitars, sweeping strings and gospel choirs, Spiritualized creates immersive sonic experiences that feel both intimate and cosmic, deeply spiritual yet grounded in raw emotion.

Fans attending the Pure Phase 30th Anniversary Tour can expect a mesmerizing journey through Spiritualized’s iconic 1995 album. With immersive visuals, lush instrumentation and Jason Pierce’s haunting vocals, the shows promise a powerful blend of psychedelic rock, gospel and spacey atmospheres, bringing the album’s hypnotic energy to life like never before.

Pure Phase 30th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates:

New York – Thursday, Sept 25 @ Kings Theatre

Los Angeles – Sunday, Sept 28 @ The Orpheum Theatre