Chuck D Announces New Solo Album Radio Armageddon For May 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “New Gens”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 18th, 2025 - 8:16 PM

Hip-hop icon Chuck D recently announced his new solo album, Radio Armageddon, set to release May 16, 2025. Known for his lyrical ability and powerful voice, as well as being the frontman of American hip-hop group Public Enemy, Chuck D is returning with a project promising the hard-hitting beats that he feels are lacking in this generation of music.

The news came alongside the release of Chuck D’s single “New Gens,” a track that shows his commitment to speaking truth. Def Jam described the song as:

“Alternates between rowdy horns, scratchy cymbals, samples from old school educational VHS tapes and even pops of distorted guitar. The soundscape proudly throws it back to the Golden Age of hip-hop—which he helped pioneer. At the same time, he adopts a fiery and fresh flow evocative of his signature delivery, yet simultaneously future-facing.”

Chuck D’s album will consist of 14 tracks with special guests like:

“Daddy-O of Stetsasonic, Schoolly D, Philadelphia hip hop legend Phill Most Chill, Donald D and Jazzy Jay of the Universal Zulu Nation, hip hop’s first hype woman 1/2 Pint, ULTRAMAG7, NYC’s Miranda Writes and artists from Chuck’s own SpitSLAM Record Label Group: The Impossebulls and Blak Madeen,” according to Def Jam Records.

Many fans are already buzzing about the new direction and project that Chuck D is pursuing on his own. As a pioneer of the hip-hop industry, his work won’t be a disappointment.

Radio Armageddon Tracklist:

Radio Armageddon

What Rock Is

Black Don’t Dead

New Gens

Station Break

Rogue Runnin

Is God She

Station Identification

Here We Are Heard

Superbagg

Carry On

What Are We To You

Sight Story Style Sound

Signing Off

Photo Credit: Marv Watson