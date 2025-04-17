Sy Ari Da Kid Shares New Music Video for “Rebellion” Featuring Benny the Butcher and CyHi

Home News Isabella Bergamini April 17th, 2025 - 12:08 PM

Acclaimed rapper, singer, songwriter and podcast host Sy Ari Da Kid recently released

the music video for his lead single, “Rebellion” featuring Benny the Butcher and CyHi. The

track is a part of Sy Ari’s celebrated album The Last Shadow In The Shade, which was released

on January 17 of this year. Filmed in the heart of Underground Atlanta, the video brings the three

triumph rappers together to express their journey from poverty. Sy Ari explained, “Despite the

struggle, pain, and challenges, we persevered in an environment designed to hold us back. This

story shines a light on the risks young Black individuals face in trying to escape poverty, while

also revealing the harsh realities that can result from the paths we choose to take.”

Although the track delves deeper into Sy Ari’s youth, it was not the first to do so. Last

month, he released the music video for “A Block Away From the Corner Store” which was

filmed in his old neighborhood on the northside of Atlanta. Similar to “Rebellion,” it featured Sy

Ari looking back on his life except with a more reflective lens. As its title suggests, the video

shows Sy Ari outside a familiar building and being only a block away from a corner store.

This Friday, Sy Ari released the deluxe version of The Last Shadow In The Shade

featuring a new track titled “Moral Code” and a remix of “Quote Unquote” featuring Freeway,

Kxng Crooked and Nick Grant. Sy Ari described the remix as “bringing that classic Roc-A-Fella

vibe,” as opposed to the original track.