Bruce Springsteen Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Blind Spot”

Leila DeJoui April 17th, 2025 - 10:01 PM

On April 17, 2025, Grammy-award winning artist, Bruce Springsteen, released his song “Blind Spot.” However, this song is not new. “Blind Spot” is a rap-inspired song from the ‘90s that will be a part of Tracks II: The Lost Albums. The box set of tracks is 83 songs that have not been released throughout Springsteen’s entire career. Springsteen was inspired by West Coast rap in the “new-but-not-new” single.

Listen to “Blind Spot.”

The beat for the song is certainly inspired by rap, but Springsteen’s voice remains singing the rock tune that is familiar to him. The guitar is heard very prominently in the middle of the song. In an article by Stereogum, Springsteen is releasing songs that are mainly from the ‘90s. He does have a song, “Rain in the River,” which he recorded in 2018 and shared the song along with the announcement of the new collection. Tracks II: The Lost Albums is set to release on June 27 of this year, though he made the announcement on April 1, ironically.

Springsteen’s career has lasted a couple of decades, and has won many awards throughout his entire career. To celebrate his career, 20th Century Studios has announced that they will be making a movie based on his career. The movie is called Deliver Me from Nowhere. The movie is being directed by Scott Cooper, who has directed plenty of shows and movies like The X Files, Hostiles and The Pale Blue Eye. The film will be starring Jeremy Allen White, who will be playing the character of Bruce Springsteen.