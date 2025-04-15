Forest Hills Stadium Announces Planned Shows Will Proceed Despite Reports of Denied Permits

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 15th, 2025 - 8:21 PM

As of last month, there have been recent reports that the Forest Hills Stadium has been denied sound amplification permits and is unable to move forward with its 2025 concert season. The stadium stated that they will continue to hold shows as planned. They recently posted a new statement confirming this year’s upcoming shows that are still on, beginning on May 31:

“As anticipated, we’re please to announce that the City of New York has given Forest Hills Stadium the green light for our 2025 concert season to proceed as planned.

Each year, our team works closely with the local community and elected officials to bring world-class performances at one of the most iconic music venues in the country.

We’re excited to welcome fans back this summer and proud to continue our role as a cultural cornerstone of the Queens community,” stated Brooklyn Vegan.

Tiebreaker Productions, the stadium’s partner, plans to bring private security to the private streets surrounding the venue. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards previously said that there were “racial undertones” among residents of the area due to the complaints about the crowds attracted to the venue. Specifically with the LL Cool J Rock the Bells festival.

Despite the ongoing tensions going on with Forest Hills Stadium due to local resistance and legal permits, the stadium continues to move forward with its 2025 concert plans. With support from city officials and additional security measures, the stadium is set to welcome thousands of fans again.