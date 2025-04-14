Another Woman Sues Nick Carter Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Home News Leila DeJoui April 14th, 2025 - 9:09 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Nick Carter, singer for the Backstreet Boys, is now being faced with a new lawsuit. Carter allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with in 2005. The woman, Laura Penly, filed a civil complaint last week in Nevada. At the time of the alleged abuse, Penly was 19 years-old and Carter 25 years-old. Penly travelled from Oregon to visit Carter, who was in Los Angeles. Penly is seeking action against Carter since this alleged assault gave her STDs that then led to cervical cancer.

Although the couple has had consensual sex about three separate times, the alleged assault happened when Penly wanted to watch a movie but Carter allegedly insisted on having sex despite her saying no. “Carter then picked plaintiff up off the ground and threw her onto his bed,” the lawsuit states in an article from Yahoo News. In the complaint, Carter allegedly held Penly down and forcefully raped her. Within their relationship, Carter had allegedly sexually assaulted Penly on another occasion. A couple of months after he apologized for the first alleged assault, he isolated Penly and allegedly raped her again.

Penly is not the first woman to file a lawsuit against Carter for sexual assault. This is the fourth lawsuit against Carter for the same offense. Shannon Ruth alleged that Carter had assaulted her in 2001, when she was 17 years-old. This alleged sexual assault led to Carter filing a defamation lawsuit against Ruth. The claims against him that were made by Ruth, tarnished his name, which made him foresee a lawsuit against her.