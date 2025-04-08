Roof Collapses at Rubby Pérez Show In Dominican Republic Leaving At Least 27 People Dead

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 8th, 2025 - 6:25 PM

A tragic incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, when the roof of Jet Set nightclub suddenly collapsed during a live performance by merengue singer Rubby Pérez. Disaster struck only an hour into the set, with a night that was supposed to be full of music and celebration into a horror story.

Over 150 individuals were injured, including Pérez himself, and 27 people have been confirmed to be dead so far, including Pérez’s saxophonist and the governor of Montecristi, Nelsy Cruz, as stated by Stereo Gum. The news of Cruz’s death sent shockwaves through the nation. Pérez was initially reported as missing but was later found alive and transported to the hospital to receive medical attention.

President Luis Abinader expressed his sorrow through social media, stating that all emergency response units were actively working at the scene and still pulling out more people. He pledged to make sure a full investigation of the tragedy was done.

Lamentamos profundamente la tragedia ocurrida en la discoteca Jet Set. Hemos seguido el caso minuto a minuto desde que ocurrió. Todos los organismos de socorro han brindado la asistencia necesaria y están trabajando incansablemente en las labores de rescate. Nuestras oraciones… — Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) April 8, 2025

While the exact cause of the collapse of the roof is still under investigation, serious claims and concerns have surfaced on the nightclub’s structural integrity, with the nightclub having undergone renovations in 2015 and being struck by lighting in 2023. The incident has caused a debate over safety standards in venues as photos spread like wildfire. Many people are demanding that the nightclub take accountability and implement more rigorous safety standards to prevent tragedies like this.





