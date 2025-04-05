Former Regrettes Frontwoman Lydia Night Shares Debut Solo Single “Pity Party”

Home News Lea Tran April 5th, 2025 - 3:45 PM

Lydia Night, formerly the lead woman of Regrettes, releases both her first solo single and music video to accompany the indie pop song.

As the title suggests, “Pity Party” explores the singer’s past traumatic encounters, approaching these matters with a slightly self-aware and cynical tone. The instrumentals build up throughout the song, mimicking the frustration Night conveys through her lyrics and voice.

From the song, “Welcome to my pity party, gear up, it’s gonna get loud / Let′s take it to the beginning, this song is embarrassing now.”

The music video brings the song to life with Night dressed in a vibrant yet fashionable clown costume, going about her day-to-day life. She goes to a grocery store, laundry mat, and restaurant, looking very out of place in her red costume and animated movements.

It visually reflects the song’s theme of Night wanting to be the center of attention, but only for sympathy. Small details like the placement of medications and the shot of copious amounts of food are direct references to some of the experiences Night mentions in the song.

“I′ll starve my body for the 17th time / Said I ate my lunch, what’s another lie?” from “Pity Party”.

The video concludes with Night walking the streets at night, carrying many colorful balloons as she sings to the camera with a distant look.

“Pity Party” combines Night’s strong vocals with a steady drumbeat that looms in the background. Eventually the song picks up its instrumentals, making the song explode into an energetic indie pop song.

According to Consequence Sound , “Pity Party” was produced by Alexis Kesselman, also known as Idarose, making it the first time Night has worked with a female producer.

Night was the former lead singer for “The Regrettes,” which disbanded at the end of 2023. “Pity Party” is Night’s first solo release since the separation.

“Pity Party” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz