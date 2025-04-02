U.S. State Department Revokes Visas From Los Alegres Del Barranco Over Allegedly Displaying Images Of Cartel Leader During Recent Concert

Home News Charlotte Huot April 2nd, 2025 - 6:22 PM

The U.S. State Department has revoked the work and tourist visas of the Mexican corrido group Los Alegres del Barranco following accusations of displaying images of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), during a concert on March 29 at the University of Guadalajara’s Telmex Auditorium, according to Billboard.

The decision was announced on April 1 by Christopher Landau, the Deputy Secretary of State, who emphasized the importance of accountability for actions that glorify criminal figures. Landau stated, “I’m a firm believer in freedom of expression, but that doesn’t mean that expression should be free of consequences. A Mexican band, Los Alegres del Barranco, portrayed images glorifying drug kingpin ‘El Mencho’—head of the grotesquely violent CJNG cartel—at a recent concert in Mexico. I’m pleased to announce that the State Department has revoked the band members’ work and tourism visas.”

This announcement comes after the CJNG and other transnational criminal organizations were designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on February 20.

The incident, which occurred during the concert titled “Los Señores del Corrido,” has drawn widespread criticism. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the event on March 31, and the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation for “glorification of crime.”

Pablo Lemus, Governor of Jalisco, also expressed support for the University of Guadalajara’s measures to prevent the glorification of crime, stating that upcoming legislation would hold event organizers and performers accountable for promoting illegal activities.

Los Alegres del Barranco were slated to perform in multiple U.S. cities, including the Bésame Mucho festival in Austin, Texas, on April 5. However, the recent controversy has led to the cancellation of several performances in Mexico and the United States. Pavel Morales, a member of the band, addressed the backlash in a TikTok livestream, referring to critics as “confused” and asserting that the group’s fans support them.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about narcocorridos—songs that romanticize the exploits of drug cartels—despite efforts by Mexican authorities to curb such tributes. The concert’s controversy deepened after videos circulated online, showing audience members cheering as images of El Mencho appeared on screen.

As the band faces fallout from the scandal, the Auditorio Telmex distanced itself from the event, stating that it had no control over the artists’ content but acknowledged the images could be seen as “exultation of crime.”

The controversy comes amid reports that the CJNG has used clandestine ranches for recruitment through deceptive job offers, with authorities recently uncovering a ranch linked to the cartel in Teuchitlán.

The visa revocation marks a significant move by the U.S. government to address the glorification of cartel figures in entertainment, reflecting a broader stance against criminal organizations influencing popular culture.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi