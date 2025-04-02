Regina Spektor Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Regina Spektor, a Russian-American singer-songwriter and pianist known for her distinctive voice, poetic lyricism and electric musical style blending indie pop, folk, jazz and classical influences. Born in Moscow in 1980, she immigrated to the U.S. as a child and later emerged from New York’s anti-folk scene. Albums like Begin to Hope and Soviet Kitsch showcase her storytelling abilities, quirky melodies and emotional depth, making her a beloved figure in contemporary indie music. Spektor’s Midsummer Daydream Tour, running from July to August 2025, promises intimate performances for all those in attendance. Fans can anticipate hearing her classics alongside deep cuts, all delivered with her signature storytelling and emotive pianistic style. ​