Regina Spektor Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Regina Spektor, a Russian-American singer-songwriter and pianist known for her distinctive voice, poetic lyricism and electric musical style blending indie pop, folk, jazz and classical influences. Born in Moscow in 1980, she immigrated to the U.S. as a child and later emerged from New York’s anti-folk scene. Albums like Begin to Hope and Soviet Kitsch showcase her storytelling abilities, quirky melodies and emotional depth, making her a beloved figure in contemporary indie music. Spektor’s Midsummer Daydream Tour, running from July to August 2025, promises intimate performances for all those in attendance. Fans can anticipate hearing her classics alongside deep cuts, all delivered with her signature storytelling and emotive pianistic style.
July 24—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion
July 25—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall
July 26—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall
July 28—Seattle, WA—Woodland Park
Zoo Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
July 29—Spokane, WA—Martin
Woldson Theatre at The Fox
July 31—Boise, ID—Revolution
Concert House & Event Center
August 1—Sandy, UT—Sandy Amphitheatre
August 3—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom
August 5—Austin, TX—ACL Moody Theatre
August 6—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre
August 8—San Antonio, TX—Tobin Center
August 9—Houston, TX—Bayou Music Center