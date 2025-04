Regina Spektor Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Regina Spektor, a beloved artist and prominent figure in the music industry, has announced a Summer 2025 tour following the additional announcement of her amazing albums on a limited edition on color vinyls. Kicking off in San Francisco, California, Spektor will take her fans on a fascinating journey all throughout the summer with her beautiful songs and lovely ways of showmanship. General on-sale begins this Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time HERE

Regina Spektor, a Russian-American singer-songwriter and pianist known for her distinctive voice, poetic lyricism and electric musical style blending indie pop, folk, jazz and classical influences. Born in Moscow in 1980, she immigrated to the U.S. as a child and later emerged from New York’s anti-folk scene. Albums like Begin to Hope and Soviet Kitsch showcase her storytelling abilities, quirky melodies and emotional depth, making her a beloved figure in contemporary indie music. Spektor’s Midsummer Daydream Tour, running from July to August 2025, promises intimate performances for all those in attendance. Fans can anticipate hearing her classics alongside deep cuts, all delivered with her signature storytelling and emotive pianistic style. ​