Shonen Knife Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Shonen Knife have announced their “Everyone Happy U.S. Tour” for fall 2025, bringing their signature punk energy and infectious melodies across North America. Sponsored by Momokawa Sake, the tour kicks off on September 20 at Buffalo, NY’s Music is Art Festival and includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and more. Fans can expect a mix of career-spanning favorites alongside tracks from their latest album, Our Best Place, out now via Good Charamel Records.
“We’re so excited to bring our music to fans across North America and celebrate together with delicious sake,” said Naoko, founding member and lead vocalist. “Shonen Knife is about fun, friendship, and happiness, and we can’t wait to share that with everyone.”
Formed in Osaka, Japan, in 1981, Shonen Knife have spent over four decades blending punk rock energy with lighthearted, often food-themed lyrics, inspiring musicians worldwide—including Nirvana, who took them on tour in the early ’90s.
Full Tour Dates:
09/20 – Buffalo, NY – Music is Art Festival
09/21 – Boston, MA – Sonia
09/23 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
09/24 – New York, NY – Littlefield
09/26 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
09/27 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater
09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
09/30 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe
10/02 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
10/03 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig
10/04 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
10/05 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
10/07 – Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar
10/09 – Denver, CO – HQ
10/10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
10/11 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
10/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel
10/14 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy Theatre
10/17 – Fresno, CA – Fulton 55
10/18 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz
10/19 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
10/21 – Novato, CA – Hopmonk
10/22 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
10/24 – Portland, OR – Star Theater
10/25 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
10/26 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom
Tickets and more information can be found here.