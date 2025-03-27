Shonen Knife Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot March 27th, 2025 - 1:03 PM

Shonen Knife have announced their “Everyone Happy U.S. Tour” for fall 2025, bringing their signature punk energy and infectious melodies across North America. Sponsored by Momokawa Sake, the tour kicks off on September 20 at Buffalo, NY’s Music is Art Festival and includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and more. Fans can expect a mix of career-spanning favorites alongside tracks from their latest album, Our Best Place, out now via Good Charamel Records.

“We’re so excited to bring our music to fans across North America and celebrate together with delicious sake,” said Naoko, founding member and lead vocalist. “Shonen Knife is about fun, friendship, and happiness, and we can’t wait to share that with everyone.”

Formed in Osaka, Japan, in 1981, Shonen Knife have spent over four decades blending punk rock energy with lighthearted, often food-themed lyrics, inspiring musicians worldwide—including Nirvana, who took them on tour in the early ’90s.

Full Tour Dates:

09/20 – Buffalo, NY – Music is Art Festival

09/21 – Boston, MA – Sonia

09/23 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

09/24 – New York, NY – Littlefield

09/26 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

09/27 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

09/30 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

10/02 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

10/03 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig

10/04 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

10/05 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

10/07 – Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar

10/09 – Denver, CO – HQ

10/10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

10/11 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

10/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel

10/14 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy Theatre

10/17 – Fresno, CA – Fulton 55

10/18 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

10/19 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

10/21 – Novato, CA – Hopmonk

10/22 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

10/24 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

10/25 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

10/26 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom

Tickets and more information can be found here.