Girls Against Boys Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Charlotte Huot March 26th, 2025 - 1:45 AM

Girls Against Boys have announced a string of summer 2025 tour dates, including a special performance at Positive Force’s 40th Anniversary Gathering in Washington, D.C., on June 20. The event will also feature Swiz, reuniting for their first show in over a decade, along with War On Women, whitepicketfence and a special appearance by Kevin Seconds of 7Seconds, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

While they’re back together, Girls Against Boys have also lined up a handful of Northeast headline shows with Maafa, the current band of 1865’s Flora Lucini. Their tour kicks off on June 17 in Kingston, NY, and will make stops in Brooklyn and Philadelphia before the Positive Force event in D.C.

Girls Against Boys has been relatively inactive in recent years, making their return to the stage a big deal for fans of post-hardcore and alternative rock. Kicking off their tour in Kingston, NY, the band will make stops in Brooklyn and Philadelphia before the Positive Force’s 40th Anniversary Gathering. Given their cult following and influence, this tour is an exciting moment for longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Tour Dates:

June 17 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

June 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

June 20 – Washington, D.C. – Positive Force 40th Anniversary Gathering

Tickets for the headline shows go on sale Friday, March 28 at 10 AM Eastern.