Napster Gets Bought For $207 Million

Home News Charlotte Huot March 25th, 2025 - 9:48 PM

Napster, the once-infamous file-sharing service that revolutionized digital music consumption in the late ’90s, has been acquired by Infinite Reality for $207 million. The acquisition marks another chapter in Napster’s long history of ownership changes and rebranding efforts, according to Metal Injection.

Infinite Reality, a company focused on immersive digital experiences, announced plans to transform Napster into a “social music platform that prioritizes active fan engagement over passive listening.” The goal is to enable artists to have more direct connections with their audiences while monetizing their relationships in new ways.

Napster’s turbulent past includes its shutdown in 2002 after legal battles with the music industry, followed by multiple ownership transitions. It was bought by Best Buy in 2008, merged with Rhapsody and later sold to MelodyVR in 2020. In 2022, Napster was acquired by Hivemind and Algorand before landing in the hands of Infinite Reality.

John Acunto, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinite Reality, expressed optimism about the acquisition, stating, “By acquiring Napster, we’re paving a path to a brighter future for artists, fans, and the music industry at large. This strategic move aligns with our vision to lead an internet industry shift from a flat 2D clickable web to a 3D conversational one.”

Acunto emphasized the growing demand for deeper, more personalized interactions between artists and fans, adding, “The artist-fan relationship is evolving. Fans crave hyper-personalized, intimate access to their favorite artists, while artists are searching for innovative ways to deepen connections and access new streams of revenue. We’re creating the ultimate music platform where artists can thrive in the next wave of digital disruption.”

While no official response has come from Metallica’s Lars Ulrich—who played a key role in Napster’s downfall through his highly publicized lawsuit—his past criticisms of the platform continue to shape its legacy.

As Infinite Reality takes the reins, it remains to be seen whether Napster can reinvent itself once again and carve out a space in today’s crowded digital music landscape.