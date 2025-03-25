Garbage Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Alternative rock band Garbage has officially announced their Fall 2025 North American tour dates, featuring 31 cities such as New York, Atlanta, Cleveland, Washington, and many more. The tour will coincide with the release of their eighth studio album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, which will be released on May 30.
It will mark almost ten years since Garbage headlined a U.S. tour.
“Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig. Over the 30 years since their inception in 1995, they have sold over 20 million albums,” stated Sacks and CO.
The tour will begin on September 3, kicking off in Orlando, Florida, before ending on November 2 in Phoenix, Arizona. Garbage is considered one of the most influential bands of their generation due to their sound, lyricism, and performance. They have had incredible success, as well as being critically acclaimed, having won 2 MTV Awards, and having 7 Grammy Nominations.
Garbage is currently completing runs in South America and Mexico before appearing at the Cruel World festival. The lineup includes Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Go-Go’s, Death Cult, and more. With the release of Garbage’s album as well as their upcoming tour, this year is shaping up to be significant for the band as they slowly creep back into the spotlight.
Fall 2025 Tour Dates
September 3—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Café
September 5—Pompano Beach, FL—Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
September 6—St Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live
September 8—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern
September 10—Nashville, TN—The Pinnacle
September 12—Cleveland, OH—Agora Theatre
September 13—Detroit, MI—Masonic Cathedral Theatre
September 16—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall
September 17—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 18—Boston, MA—Roadrunner
September 20—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount
September 23—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE
September 24—Toronto, ON—History
September 29—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed
September 30—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion
October 1—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live!
October 3—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
October 4—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue
October 6—Kansas City, MO—Midland Theatre
October 7—Dallas, TX—The Bomb Factory
October 12—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom
October 15—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre
October 18—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Spokane
October 20—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum
October 21—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
October 23—Saratoga, CA—The Mountain Winery
October 24—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield
October 26—Reno, NV—Silver Legacy Resort Casino
October 29—Salt Lake City, UT—Rockwell at The Complex
October 31—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea
November 2—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren