Garbage Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Alternative rock band Garbage has officially announced their Fall 2025 North American tour dates, featuring 31 cities such as New York, Atlanta, Cleveland, Washington, and many more. The tour will coincide with the release of their eighth studio album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, which will be released on May 30.

It will mark almost ten years since Garbage headlined a U.S. tour.

“Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig. Over the 30 years since their inception in 1995, they have sold over 20 million albums,” stated Sacks and CO.

The tour will begin on September 3, kicking off in Orlando, Florida, before ending on November 2 in Phoenix, Arizona. Garbage is considered one of the most influential bands of their generation due to their sound, lyricism, and performance. They have had incredible success, as well as being critically acclaimed, having won 2 MTV Awards, and having 7 Grammy Nominations.

Garbage is currently completing runs in South America and Mexico before appearing at the Cruel World festival. The lineup includes Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Go-Go’s, Death Cult, and more. With the release of Garbage’s album as well as their upcoming tour, this year is shaping up to be significant for the band as they slowly creep back into the spotlight.

Fall 2025 Tour Dates

September 3—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Café

September 5—Pompano Beach, FL—Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

September 6—St Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live

September 8—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

September 10—Nashville, TN—The Pinnacle

September 12—Cleveland, OH—Agora Theatre

September 13—Detroit, MI—Masonic Cathedral Theatre

September 16—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall

September 17—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 18—Boston, MA—Roadrunner

September 20—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount

September 23—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

September 24—Toronto, ON—History

September 29—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

September 30—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion

October 1—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live!

October 3—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

October 4—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

October 6—Kansas City, MO—Midland Theatre

October 7—Dallas, TX—The Bomb Factory

October 12—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom

October 15—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

October 18—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Spokane

October 20—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum

October 21—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

October 23—Saratoga, CA—The Mountain Winery

October 24—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield

October 26—Reno, NV—Silver Legacy Resort Casino

October 29—Salt Lake City, UT—Rockwell at The Complex

October 31—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

November 2—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren