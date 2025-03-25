​​Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes Announce New Album Adventure Club For July 2025 Release, Share New Single “Mine Me Mine”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 25th, 2025 - 8:38 PM

American musician Laura Jane Grace, well known for her work with the band Against Me!, recently announced the release of a new album titled Adventure Club along with her band, The Trauma Tropes. The album is scheduled for release on July 18 through Poyvinyl Records.

The Trauma Tropes includes Paris Campbell, Grace’s partner, as well as Jacopo “Jack” Fokas, and drummer Orestis Lagadinos. The formation of the band was inspired by Grace’s participation in a residency program during her time in Athens, Greece, where she was able to connect with multiple artists to make this project come to life. The band recently released their new single “Mine Me Mine,” a teaser to go along with what is possibly to become of the new album. The song is accompanied by a visual, as stated by Clarion Call.

The visualizer shows a city in chaos with several giants overruling a city engulfed in pink flames, with the city being in purple tones. The full album contains 12 tracks, the songs being:

Adventure Club track listing:

WWIII Revisited

Wearing Black

I Love To Get High

Active Trauma

New Years Day

Mine Me Mine

Your God (God’s D*ck)

Fuck You Harry Potter

Poison In Me

Espresso Freddie

Free Cigarettes

Walls

Fans can look forward to listening to the new song live as Laura Jane Grace kicks off her U.S. tour beginning in April. Giving audience members a unique experience.