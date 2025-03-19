Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest Denver Announces Initial 2025 Lineup Featuring Blood Incantation & Acid Bath

Home News Michael Ferrara March 19th, 2025 - 6:32 PM

What more in life is there to ask for other than the annual Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest. The festival is a magical experience bringing the brotherhood of hardcore music and great tasting beverages all in one corner. The headliners, know as Acid Bath and Blood Incarnation, are set to bring fans on a captivating journey, as well as the supporting cast with features that are yet to be announced, but surely will not be disappointing. The festival will be held in Denver, Colorado at the Fillmore Auditorium on December 5th and 6th, 2025. The two day and three day ticket presales begin Wednesday, March 19th, 2025, at 1 P.M. M.T.

Acid Bath, formed in 1991 in Houma, Louisiana, is a pioneering sludge metal band known for blending doom metal with elements of hardcore punk, death metal, gothic rock, blues and Southern rock. After disbanding in 1997 following bassist Audie Pitre’s tragic death, they announced a reunion in October 2024. In 2025, Acid Bath is set to headline Decibel Magazine’s Metal & Beer Fest in Denver, which marks their first Denver appearance in over 30 years. Fans can anticipate a powerful performance that encapsulates their unique fusion of genres and intense stage presence.

​Blood Incantation is a Denver-based death metal band formed in 2011, renowned for their fusion of technical precision, progressive elements and cosmic themes. Their music blends crushing riffs with intricate songwriting, taking listeners on an interstellar journey. Headlining back in their home state, the band will deliver a mind-bending performance that showcases their genre-defying sound and philosophical depth.