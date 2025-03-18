Stereo MC’s Announces Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 18th, 2025 - 9:29 PM

English hip-hop group Stereo MC’s announced their U.S. 2025 tour dates, marking their first American tour since 2001, making it almost 24 years ago. The tour will lead to their performance on May 17 at the Cruel World Festival in California. With performances from Garbage Madness, Omd, Chelsea Wolfe, Devo, and many more.

Stereo MC’s were known for their hit single “Connected,” released in 1992 and was featured on the Top 20 while also reaching #2 in the UK album chart. They would go on to win two Brit Awards for Best Group and Best Album in 1994 according to The Portable Infinite.

Stereo MC’s was formed in the mid-80s by childhood best friends Rob Birch and Nick Hallam. The band also consisted of Cath Coffey and Tansay Omar. They went on to have many hits, such as “Step It Up” and “Ground Level.”

They eventually created their record label Gee Street Records where when they weren’t making music for Stereo MC’s they were creating songs and remixes for artists such as:

“Madonna, Tricky, Pressure Drop, David Holmes, Terranova and Mo’Wax records, as well as earlier mixes for The Jungle Brothers, Queen Latifah and RZA.”

The process in which was tiring in itself:

“If we weren’t on the road or making our own tracks we were remixing for other artists. Life didn’t have a clock, you just worked and vibed until you dropped,” stated Rob Birch.

The tour will begin on May 8 with the tour beginning in Dallas, Texas, and ending on May 17 in Pasadena, California at the Cruel World festival.

US Dates:

May 8 Dallas, TX Granada Theater