Third Eye Blind Share Dynamic New Single “Like A Lullaby”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 17th, 2025 - 9:05 PM

Headliner, Third Eye Blind, performing during the Summer Gods Tour 2024 with Arizona and Yellowcard at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, June 20th, 2024.

Photo Credit: Erin Kathleen

Third Eye Blind has released a new song, “Like a Lullaby,” after debuting it during their NPR Tiny Desk performance. The band wrote the song during their Summer Gods tour, and Stephan Jenkins says it reflects his thoughts on life, legacy, and the world today.

The song has a soft, dreamy feel at first, with gentle guitar and emotional lyrics. As it goes on, it builds into a bigger, more powerful chorus that feels both uplifting and bittersweet. It’s classic Third Eye Blind style as the song is catchy, heartfelt, and full of feeling. Jenkins says his songs come from deep emotions and thoughts, and “Like a Lullaby” is no different. He hopes the song gives listeners something meaningful when they hear it.

The band has been a favorite on alternative rock radio since the late ’90s, with many of their songs still playing regularly. They also have over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, proving their music still connects with fans today.

“Like a Lullaby” is available now on all streaming platforms, giving fans a new song to enjoy while they continue their journey as one of rock’s most beloved bands.

The band went on an amazing Summer Tour in 2024 with Yellowcard and had an amazing performance at the Youtube Theater on August 5th in 2022. Fans are hoping for even more performance in the upcoming future. Additionally, since the new release, fans are excited for what exciting things are to come for the band.