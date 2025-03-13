Cherie Currie of The Runaways Collaborates with Frank Meyer on “Piece of Me” Duet

Home News Charlotte Huot March 13th, 2025 - 12:15 AM

The original Runaways

Punk rock lifer Frank Meyer has joined forces with Cherie Currie of The Runaways for a heartfelt new single, “Piece of Me,” out now ahead of Meyer’s debut solo album Living Between the Lines, arriving March 25.

A smoky, late-night ballad laced with punk soul and lyrical poignancy, “Piece of Me” explores the toll of constantly giving yourself to the world—through fame, performance and the relentless pull of social media. “When I wrote the first pass at ‘Piece of Me,’ I was thinking about how addicted we’ve all become to sharing our lives,” Meyer says. “At what point do we give it all away? What’s left?”

Currie’s vocals add emotional weight and resonance to the track, which took on even deeper meaning after she contributed her own lyrics. “When I read her lyrics, I felt like she was commenting on fame,” Meyer explains. “Like she has given so much of herself away on stage and in music and acting for so many years—what’s left for her?”

Their collaboration is the culmination of a decades-long friendship. “Frank has turned me on to so many memorable gigs, sessions and people over the years,” says Currie. “He is an exceptional player, performer, singer and songwriter… I am so proud to call [him] one of my very best friends.”

“Piece of Me” is one of three featured duets on Living Between the Lines, alongside tracks with Supersuckers’ Eddie Spaghetti and The Bellrays’ Lisa Kekaula. The album showcases Meyer’s wide-ranging talents beyond his work with bands like The Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs, Trading Aces, FEAR and punk icon James Williamson of The Stooges.