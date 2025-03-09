Gost Announce Spring 2025 ‘Prophecy’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon March 9th, 2025 - 10:30 AM

Texas-based darksynth artist James Lollar, professionally known as Gost, has kicked off a spring tour in support of his highly lauded new album Prophecy which was released last March. Tonight, Gost will perform at Resonant Head in Oklahoma City.

From there, Lollar will be heading to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a gig at X-Ray Arcade on March 11. On the 12th, he will be in Chicago, Illinois for a show at Reggies followed by back to back shows in Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio. The trek will pick back up again in Portland, Maine at The Space on March 19. Gost will head to Cambridge, Massachusetts at the Middle East on the 20th and in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Milk Boy on the 21st. The tour will come to an end with a show at the Meadows in Brooklyn, New York on March 22. Gost will be supported by special guest Dead Register throughout the trek.

The release of Prophecy marked the project’s sixth studio album overall as well as his first for Metal Blade Records which he signed to back in 2023. Gost has shared stages with the likes of heavy metallers Katatonia, industrial rock band HEALTH and many more.

Gost Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

3/09 – Resonant Head – Oklahoma City, OK

3/11 – X-Ray Arcade – Milwaukee, WI

3/12 – Reggies / Music Joint – Chicago, IL

3/13 – Black Circle – Indianapolis, IN

3/14 – Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

3/15 – Preserving Underground – Pittsburgh, PA

3/16 – No Class – Cleaveland, OH

3/19 – The Space – Portland, ME

3/20 – Middle East / Upstairs – Cambridge, MA

3/21 – Milk Boy – Philadelphia, PA

3/22 – The Meadows – Brooklyn, NY