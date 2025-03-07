Black Moth Super Rainbow Announce New Album Soft New Magic Dream For June 2025 Release & Summer 2025 Tour Dates, Share New Single “Open The Fucking Fantasy”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 7th, 2025 - 6:00 AM

Black Moth Super Rainbow have returned with the announcement of their new forthcoming studio album. The record is entitled Soft New Magic Dream and is scheduled to arrive on June 6 via Rad Cult. The group has also released the lead single “Open The Fucking Fantasy.”

Black Moth Super Rainbow have also announced a couple of shows scheduled between August, September and October The first one is set to take place at Spirit Hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 7. On the 8th, they will be stopping at Mahall’s in Cleveland, Ohio. On the 9th, the group will hit up Chicago’s Metro concluding their August run. Their September leg consists of shows in New York City, Philadelphia and Cambridge while their October trek will see them stop in Nashville and Asheville with the last show slated for The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia on the 11th.

Soft New Magic Dream serves as the group’s first new full-length album since Panic Blooms which arrived back in 2018. A press release tells fans they should expect the tracklist to consist of “freaky love songs,” an amalgamation of what the group has been known for throughout their wide ranging catalogue.

Soft New Magic Dream Tracklist

1. Open The Fucking Fantasy

2. All 2 of Us

3. Tastebud

4. Demon’s Glue

5. The Dripping Royalty

6. Brain Waster

7. The Eyes in Season

8. Unknown Potion

9. Wet Spot Dare

10. Sea of Hair

Black Moth Super Rainbow Summer 2025 Tour Dates

8/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

8/8 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

8/9 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

9/11 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

9/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

9/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/9 – Nashville, TN @ Main Stage at Eastside Bowl

10/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory