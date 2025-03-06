Suge Knight’s Appeal For Manslaughter Sentence Reportedly Denied By LA Judge

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2025 - 12:46 PM

According to xxlmag.com, Suge Knight‘s attempt to get his 28 year prison sentence for manslaughter overturned has reportedly been denied by a Los Angeles judge. After the former Death Row Records cofounder filed an appeal of his sentence in 2023, a judge handed down the final decision on Tuesday, March 4, according to Rolling Stone. Los Angeles County Judge Laura F. Priver allegedly rejected Knight‘s request by citing that it took too long to file and was “not sincere.”

“It is clear that the petitioner was not as isolated or as helpless to act as he wishes this court to believe,” Judge Priver wrote. “He was able to file the writ in a timely manner had he chosen to do so.”

Kight’s attorney David Kenner allegedly did not agree with the ruling because he told RS, “I find this decision to be shocking and unconscionable. I think the court has grossly erred in the decision it rendered. I think it is legally improper and the court did not follow the law.”

Knight claimed in his 2023 petition that his defense was allegedly hindered by issues with his permanent prison housing, improper assistance from his previous lawyer, the Coronavirus pandemic and Suge losing sight in one eye.

Back in October of 2018, Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison after allegedly pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter in 2015. Knight allegedly ran over Carter during a confrontation on the set of Straight Outta Compton.