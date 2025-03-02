Dying Wish Unveil Frantic New Video For “I Brought You My Soul (Your World Brought Me Despair”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 2nd, 2025 - 8:45 PM

Portland hardcore band, Dying Wish, has dropped an intense new video for their latest single, “I Brought You My Soul (Your World Brought Me Despair).” Produced by Will Putney, the song blends haunting melodies with ferocious screams, showcasing lead singer Emma Boster’s powerful range. The track explores the emotional toll of witnessing constant injustice and violence in today’s world. Boster explains that the song reflects a fear of becoming numb to the increasing brutality we see every day.

The video, directed by Eric Richter and co-written by guitarist Pedro Carrillo, is a fast-paced, emotional rollercoaster. Its frantic energy matches the song perfectly, drawing viewers into the raw emotions behind the music. Carrillo calls the video a tribute to the band’s journey and the fans who have supported them through every challenge. The visuals capture the band’s commitment to staying real and honest, even in a world that often feels fake and overwhelming.

Meanwhile, Dying Wish's last album, Symptoms of Survival, received high praise for its blend of intense energy and emotional storytelling. It was seen as a deeply personal and powerful work, cementing the band's place in modern hardcore.