New Lawsuit Accuses Former President of Def Jam Kevin Liles of Alleged Sexual Assault

Jazmin Mendoza February 28th, 2025 - 2:05 PM

Former President of Def Jam, Kevin Liles is accused of sexual assault according to a recent lawsuit filed against him, Universal Music Group and Def Jam Records. The lawsuit was filed on February 27, 2025, by an anonymous plaintiff who claims she worked for Liles from 2000-2002 according to NME.

During the period she worked for Liles, she was allegedly sexually harassed numerous times. Liles would allegedly make crude comments and advanced toward the woman going as far as:

“Physically forc[ing] himself on top of [Jane Doe] where he began to sexually assault and ultimately rape her despite her continued protests” the lawsuit reads.

The plaintiff claimed that Universal Music Group and Def Jam records should be held accountable as they “enabled, permitted, directed, controlled, approved, managed, operated and ratified the manner in which Liles engaged with employees.”

Liles responded to the allegations by calling them “outrageous.” Saying that he has, “intentionally built a reputation for doing things the right way, treating people the right way, and empowering women.”

He continues to state that his attorneys will be clearing his name and when he wins the case the “anonymous accuser” and her legal team will be faced with a defamation lawsuit.

The lawsuit against Kevin Liles, Universal Music Group, and Def Jam Records brings serious allegations to light on workplace misconduct. Whether the claims from the plaintiff are true remains to be seen. Ultimately, the decision lies in the court’s hands and it is assured that many are curious to see what is to come of the trial.