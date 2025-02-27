The Wildhearts Share Rocking New Single & Video “I’ll Be Your Monster” Featuring Jorgen Munkeby

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2025 - 3:25 PM

Today, The Wildhearts has released their new single, “I’ll Be Your Monster” (feat. Jørgen Munkeby), which is from their forthcoming studio album, Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts, that will be out on March 7, through Snakefarm. The new single is accompanied by a lyric video as well.

“I’ll Be Your Monster” finds the band at their full creative tilt by delivering a hard-hitting and retooled glam stomper with a modern twist. This infectious track, complete with Shining / Emperor member Jørgen Munkeby on guest saxophone, positively rips through the speakers and as Ginger succinctly puts it: “is one for the narcissists.”

“The songs on Satanic Rites were written during a period of transition from extremely negative to positive,” reflects Ginger. “I realised how much control I have over my mental health, and the songs came from that understanding. There’s everything here – catchy choruses, proper fuck-off riffs, anger, frustration, acceptance and revelation, with plenty of insane detours. The album starts pessimistic and ends up like ‘Ah, so I CAN turn my life around?’ It’s a hard rock album for people who love hard rock!”