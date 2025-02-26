Autechre Announces Fall North American 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot February 26th, 2025 - 9:24 PM

Legendary UK electronic duo Autechre has announced their first North American tour in a decade. The tour is part of their most extensive worldwide trek in years, bringing their groundbreaking sound to the U.S., Canada and Mexico in October 2025. Acclaimed techno producer Mark Broom will open for all North American dates, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The highly anticipated tour includes a New York City stop at Brooklyn Steel on October 25. Tickets for all North American dates go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 AM local time.

Autechre, known for their pioneering approach to electronic music, last released new studio albums with Sign and Plus in 2020. Their most recent release, AE_2022–, is a live album capturing their innovative performances. With the tour announcement, speculation is rising among fans about the possibility of new music in 2025.

Tour dates:

08/06 – Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands

08/08 – Flow Festival – Helsinki, Finland

08/10 – Klub Progresja – Warsaw, Poland

08/13 – ASTRA Kulturhaus – Berlin, Germany (Sold Out)

08/15 – Harpa – Reykjavík, Iceland

10/01 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO, US

10/03 – Icehouse – Minneapolis, MN, US

10/05 – Hollywood Theatre – Vancouver, BC, Canada

10/06 – The Crocodile – Old Location – Seattle, WA, US

10/07 – The Den – Portland, OR, US

10/09 – Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA, US

10/10 – The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA, US

10/12 – Mutek MX – Mexico City, Mexico

10/14 – Kingdom – Austin, TX, US

10/16 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL, US

10/17 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA, US

10/20 – Outset – Chicago, IL, US

10/21 – Russell Industrial Center – Detroit, MI, US

10/22 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON, Canada

10/24 – SAT – Montreal, QC, Canada

10/25 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY, US

10/26 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA, US

10/27 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA, US

10/28 – 3S Artspace – Portsmouth, NH, US

11/02 – SWG3 – Glasgow, UK

11/03 – Digital – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

11/04 – Project House – Leeds, UK

11/05 – Chalk – Brighton, UK

11/06 – The Prospect Building – Bristol, UK

11/07 – Mandela Hall – Belfast, UK

This tour marks a significant moment for Autechre fans worldwide, as the duo brings their immersive live experience to new and familiar audiences alike. Stay tuned for updates on possible new releases ahead of the tour.