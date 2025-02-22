TOKiMONSTA Shares Energetic New Single & Video For “Lucky U”

Home News Faith Brack February 22nd, 2025 - 11:25 PM

Grammy-nominated artist, Record Producer, and DJ, Tokimonsta is known for her talent genre-blending music, and innovative production. Thus, keeping those remarkable talents in mind, it is exciting to see that Tokimonsta released the new music single and video for the song titled “Lucky U” which was directed by Andrpw. The song “Lucky U” is a concept. It is the idea that one knows his or her worth. The song shows that it should be a privilege that a person should be lucky that he or she is dating that person because that person may not give everyone the privilege thus making him or her lucky.

The video for the song “Lucky U” is about has the aesthetic of an early 90s workout video and shows friends in stylish apparel. It shows a group of friends playing tennis back and forth and the camera switches showing one girl and one boy dancing near each other and at the end you see the girl dancing alone but happy knowing that she has self-worth and does not settle for just anyone.

The Grammy-nominated DJ and Producer Tokimonsta is sending a clear message to fans and critics that self-worth is not just an idea but should be a practice because being assertive and knowing what one wants is important. It is important to realize that self-worth is a thing that should be celebrated and promoted because in the new age of social media, it is hard to love yourself and this new song shows that one should and one should never forget his or her worth.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna