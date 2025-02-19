Wardruna Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates With Chelsea Wolfe

Wardruna has revealed an exciting North American tour to support their recently released album, Birna, with dates slated for fall 2025. Known for their unique blend of ambient folk and Norse tradition, the band will perform in iconic venues like the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Beacon Theatre in New York and Massey Hall in Toronto. Special guest Chelsea Wolfe will join the tour, adding an additional layer of atmospheric intensity to the performances, though she will not appear at the Los Angeles show.
The Birna album, which explores the complex relationship between man and the bear, was met with critical acclaim for its powerful, evocative sound and exploration of ancient themes. Following a series of mesmerizing global performances, including a historic show at the Pompeii Amphitheatre, the upcoming North American tour promises to deliver a similarly immersive experience for audiences.
Wardruna’s performances are celebrated for their integration of natural and historical landmarks, with previous shows held at venues such as the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Their upcoming performances, including a debut in Spain and Portugal, continue this tradition, offering a powerful auditory and visual connection to history and nature.
Wardruna North American Tour Dates:
September 4 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
September 5 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
September 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Ikeda Theatre at The Mesa Arts Center
September 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre (no Chelsea Wolfe)
September 9 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
September 11 – Portland, OR – The Keller Auditorium
September 14 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre
September 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Capitol Theatre
September 17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
September 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
September 20 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium Theatre
September 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
September 23 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
September 24 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
September 26 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
September 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts
September 28 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
United Kingdom:
March 17 – Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic
March 18 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall
March 19 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
March 21 – Bristol, UK – Beacon
March 22 – York, UK – Barbican
March 23 – Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre
March 25 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo
August 13 – Bristol, UK – ArcTanGent Festival
Ireland:
Norway:
April 26 – Oslo, NO – Operaen (SOLD OUT)
April 27 – Oslo, NO – Operaen (SOLD OUT)
April 29 – Trondheim, NO – Olavshallen
May 2 – Kristiansand, NO – Kilden
May 3 – Stavanger, NO – Konserthuset
May 4 – Bergen, NO – Grieghallen
November 14 – Hannover, DE – Kuppelsaal
Iceland:
June 7 – Reykjavik, IS – Harpa
Romania:
August 3 – Rasnov, RO – Rockstadt Extreme Fest
Italy:
August 5 – Pompeii, IT – Amphitheatre of Pompeii
August 7 – Serravalle di Chienti, IT – Montelago Celtic Festival
December 7 – Torino, IT – Auditorium del Lingotto
Turkey:
August 9 – Istanbul, TR – Harbiye Open Air Theater
Belgium:
August 11 – Antwerp, BE – OLT Rivierenhof
Germany:
August 15 – Dinkelsbühl, DE – Summer Breeze Open Air Festival
August 16 – Chemnitz, DE – Filmnächte Chemnitz Theaterplatz
November 16 – Copenhagen, DK – Det Kongelige Teater – Gamle Scene
November 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Det Kongelige Teater – Gamle Scene
November 19 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus
November 21 – Helsinki, FI – Finlandia-Talo
November 22 – Lahti, FI – Sibeliustalo
November 23 – Tampere, FI – Tampere-Talo
Poland:
November 25 – Tallinn, EE – Alexela Kontserdimaja
November 27 – Wroclaw, PL – Centennial Hall
November 28 – Munich, DE – Showpalast
November 29 – Stuttgart, DE – Liederhalle – Beethoven-Saal
Portugal:
December 2 – Porto, PT – Casa de Música
Spain:
December 4 – Madrid, ES – The Music Station
France:
December 6 – Toulouse, FR – Salle Horizon
December 8 – Strasbourg, FR – Le Palais de la Musique et des Congrès
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Wardruna.com.
Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva