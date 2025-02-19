Wardruna Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates With Chelsea Wolfe

Home News Charlotte Huot February 19th, 2025 - 7:20 AM

Chelsea Wolfe plays a sold out show at Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY on March 12th 2024.

Wardruna has revealed an exciting North American tour to support their recently released album, Birna, with dates slated for fall 2025. Known for their unique blend of ambient folk and Norse tradition, the band will perform in iconic venues like the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Beacon Theatre in New York and Massey Hall in Toronto. Special guest Chelsea Wolfe will join the tour, adding an additional layer of atmospheric intensity to the performances, though she will not appear at the Los Angeles show.

The Birna album, which explores the complex relationship between man and the bear, was met with critical acclaim for its powerful, evocative sound and exploration of ancient themes. Following a series of mesmerizing global performances, including a historic show at the Pompeii Amphitheatre, the upcoming North American tour promises to deliver a similarly immersive experience for audiences.

Wardruna’s performances are celebrated for their integration of natural and historical landmarks, with previous shows held at venues such as the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Their upcoming performances, including a debut in Spain and Portugal, continue this tradition, offering a powerful auditory and visual connection to history and nature.

Wardruna North American Tour Dates:

September 4 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

September 5 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

September 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Ikeda Theatre at The Mesa Arts Center

September 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre (no Chelsea Wolfe)

September 9 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

September 11 – Portland, OR – The Keller Auditorium

September 14 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

September 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Capitol Theatre

September 17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

September 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

September 20 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium Theatre

September 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

September 23 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

September 24 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

September 26 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

September 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

September 28 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

United Kingdom:

March 17 – Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic

March 18 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

March 19 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

March 21 – Bristol, UK – Beacon

March 22 – York, UK – Barbican

March 23 – Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre

March 25 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

August 13 – Bristol, UK – ArcTanGent Festival

Ireland:

March 23 – Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre

Norway:

April 26 – Oslo, NO – Operaen (SOLD OUT)

April 27 – Oslo, NO – Operaen (SOLD OUT)

April 29 – Trondheim, NO – Olavshallen

May 2 – Kristiansand, NO – Kilden

May 3 – Stavanger, NO – Konserthuset

May 4 – Bergen, NO – Grieghallen

November 14 – Hannover, DE – Kuppelsaal

Iceland:

June 7 – Reykjavik, IS – Harpa

Romania:

August 3 – Rasnov, RO – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

Italy:

August 5 – Pompeii, IT – Amphitheatre of Pompeii

August 7 – Serravalle di Chienti, IT – Montelago Celtic Festival

December 7 – Torino, IT – Auditorium del Lingotto

Turkey:

August 9 – Istanbul, TR – Harbiye Open Air Theater

Belgium:

August 11 – Antwerp, BE – OLT Rivierenhof

Germany:

August 15 – Dinkelsbühl, DE – Summer Breeze Open Air Festival

August 16 – Chemnitz, DE – Filmnächte Chemnitz Theaterplatz

November 16 – Copenhagen, DK – Det Kongelige Teater – Gamle Scene

November 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Det Kongelige Teater – Gamle Scene

November 19 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

November 21 – Helsinki, FI – Finlandia-Talo

November 22 – Lahti, FI – Sibeliustalo

November 23 – Tampere, FI – Tampere-Talo

Poland:

November 25 – Tallinn, EE – Alexela Kontserdimaja

November 27 – Wroclaw, PL – Centennial Hall

November 28 – Munich, DE – Showpalast

November 29 – Stuttgart, DE – Liederhalle – Beethoven-Saal

Portugal:

December 2 – Porto, PT – Casa de Música

Spain:

December 4 – Madrid, ES – The Music Station

France:

December 6 – Toulouse, FR – Salle Horizon

December 8 – Strasbourg, FR – Le Palais de la Musique et des Congrès

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Wardruna.com.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva