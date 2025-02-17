Cloakroom Releases New Single “Story of the Egg”

Home News Faith Brack February 17th, 2025 - 12:16 PM

Cloakroom, the band with a shoegaze music genre, has released a third single that is part of their upcoming album “Last Leg of the Human Table.” It will be released on February 28th Via Closed Casket Activities. The third new single Cloakroom is releasing is titled “Story of the Egg’ which has a cover of a cage and different objects and animals appearing in the cage. The fans of the album are anticipating its release and are excited to hear the rest of the album. The title alone is intriguing and has a certain message to it. According to an article by Stereogum, Cloakroom’s drum player Tim Remis says the song has a certain message. Tim Remis says that the song is about “the newfound anxiety and stress from the alertness that comes with finally feeling the otherwise positive effects of a full night’s rest. There was a phenomenon of feeling anxious after working with a sleep doctor, realizing I spent most of my adult life without getting rest, had dulled my human sensations. Upon getting some deep sleep and rest, my new, heightened senses were overwhelming, and I was left with a different feeling of anxiety.” The song has hints of the shoegaze genre with the stunning ethereal noise and the voice. The band is kicking off the new album with a tour as well, to promote the songs that are on the highly anticipated album that is to premiere very soon