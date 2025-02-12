Ani DiFranco and Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Join Forces On New Track “The Message”

Ani DiFranco has released a new track, The Message, featuring Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard. This collaboration follows their previous work together on Disorders in 2022.The track brings together her distinctive style and Stone Gossard’s guitar work, creating a dynamic, atmospheric sound. With Stanton Moore on percussion, Skerik on saxophone and Josh Evans on keyboards, the song builds a rich, layered musical landscape that complements DiFranco’s powerful delivery, making for a deeply engaging listening experience.
DiFranco is currently on her Unprecedented Shit: The Tour, in support of her 23rd album. This tour is particularly significant as it marks a major return to live performances after DiFranco’s Broadway run in Hadestown. It’s her first extensive tour in several years, and fans are excited to see the renowned artist back on the road, bringing her unique blend of folk, rock and activism to stages across the U.S. and Europe.
The U.S. leg of the tour includes sold-out shows in cities like Asheville, Minneapolis, Chicago and Philadelphia, further cementing her ongoing relevance in the music scene. DiFranco will also perform at Royal Albert Hall in London on June 11th, with Anaïs Mitchell as a special guest. The European tour continues with dates in Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and the UK, before she heads to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on July 13th for a performance with The Avett Brothers.
Recently, DiFranco has been focusing on several personal and creative endeavors. In 2024, she wrapped up a five-month run on Broadway, portraying Persephone in the hit musical Hadestown. Alongside her stage work, she’s been preparing for the release of her documentary 1-800-ON-HER-OWN, which explores her journey as an artist and mother, offering an intimate look at how she balances her professional and personal life.
Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour Dates:
02/28 – 03/07 – Cayamo Cruise
03/08 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
03/09 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
03/11 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
03/12 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
03/14 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
03/15 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
03/16 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns
04/07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
04/08 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
04/10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
04/12 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
04/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
04/16 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
04/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
04/19 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre
04/20 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre
04/22 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre
04/23 – Gardiner, ME – Johnson Hall Opera House
04/25 – North Adams, MA – Hunter Center
04/26 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
06/11 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
06/12 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma
06/14 – Rome, IT – Casa del Jazz
06/15 – Ferrara, IT – Courtyard of the Estense Castle
06/17 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
06/18 – Düsseldorf, DE – Savoy Theater
06/19 – Berlin, DE – Passion Church Kreuzberg
06/22 – Dublin, IE – National Concert Hall
06/24 – Gateshead, UK – Glasshouse International Centre for Music
06/25 – Glasgow, UK – Pavilion Theatre Glasgow
06/28 – Coventry, UK – Warwick Arts Centre
06/29 – Cardiff, UK – New Theatre Cardiff
07/13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Photo credit: Alexander Cabrera