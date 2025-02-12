Ani DiFranco and Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Join Forces On New Track “The Message”

Home News Charlotte Huot February 12th, 2025 - 8:38 PM

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

Ani DiFranco has released a new track, The Message, featuring Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard. This collaboration follows their previous work together on Disorders in 2022.The track brings together her distinctive style and Stone Gossard’s guitar work, creating a dynamic, atmospheric sound. With Stanton Moore on percussion, Skerik on saxophone and Josh Evans on keyboards, the song builds a rich, layered musical landscape that complements DiFranco’s powerful delivery, making for a deeply engaging listening experience.

DiFranco is currently on her Unprecedented Shit: The Tour, in support of her 23rd album. This tour is particularly significant as it marks a major return to live performances after DiFranco’s Broadway run in Hadestown. It’s her first extensive tour in several years, and fans are excited to see the renowned artist back on the road, bringing her unique blend of folk, rock and activism to stages across the U.S. and Europe.

The U.S. leg of the tour includes sold-out shows in cities like Asheville, Minneapolis, Chicago and Philadelphia, further cementing her ongoing relevance in the music scene. DiFranco will also perform at Royal Albert Hall in London on June 11th, with Anaïs Mitchell as a special guest. The European tour continues with dates in Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and the UK, before she heads to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on July 13th for a performance with The Avett Brothers.

Recently, DiFranco has been focusing on several personal and creative endeavors. In 2024, she wrapped up a five-month run on Broadway, portraying Persephone in the hit musical Hadestown. Alongside her stage work, she’s been preparing for the release of her documentary 1-800-ON-HER-OWN, which explores her journey as an artist and mother, offering an intimate look at how she balances her professional and personal life.

Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour Dates:

02/28 – 03/07 – Cayamo Cruise

03/08 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

03/09 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

03/11 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

03/12 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

03/14 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

03/15 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

03/16 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

04/07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

04/08 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

04/10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

04/12 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

04/16 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

04/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

04/19 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

04/20 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

04/22 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

04/23 – Gardiner, ME – Johnson Hall Opera House

04/25 – North Adams, MA – Hunter Center

04/26 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

06/11 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

06/12 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

06/14 – Rome, IT – Casa del Jazz

06/15 – Ferrara, IT – Courtyard of the Estense Castle

06/17 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

06/18 – Düsseldorf, DE – Savoy Theater

06/19 – Berlin, DE – Passion Church Kreuzberg

06/22 – Dublin, IE – National Concert Hall

06/24 – Gateshead, UK – Glasshouse International Centre for Music

06/25 – Glasgow, UK – Pavilion Theatre Glasgow

06/28 – Coventry, UK – Warwick Arts Centre

06/29 – Cardiff, UK – New Theatre Cardiff

07/13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Photo credit: Alexander Cabrera