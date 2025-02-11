The Kooks Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot February 11th, 2025 - 7:18 PM

British indie rock band The Kooks have announced the North American leg of their All Over the World Tour in support of their upcoming album Never/Know. The 16-date tour kicks off on May 27 in Montreal, Canada, and wraps up in Seattle on June 21.

The tour follows the May 9 release of Never/Know, which frontman Luke Pritchard describes as a return to the band’s songwriting roots while exploring new musical territory. The album’s lead single, “Never Know,” is already available, offering a groove-driven, Motown-inspired sound.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with artist presales beginning Wednesday, February 12.

The Kooks will be joined on tour by lovelytheband, who collaborated with them on the nearly 2 million-streamed track “Jeanie.”

Pritchard expressed excitement about returning to North America, saying, “We made some of the greatest memories as a band on our last US tour, and ever since, we’ve been counting the days till we can return. This time with lovelytheband and playing material from our new album, it’s going to be magic.”

Formed in 2004, The Kooks have remained a staple of indie rock, known for hits like “Naive,” “She Moves In Her Own Way,” and “Junk of the Heart (Happy).” Their upcoming album Never/Know blends classic influences with new sonic experiments, promising an exciting new chapter for the band.

For ticket details, visit thekooks.com.

Tour Dates:

May 27 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

May 28 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

June 3 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 4 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

June 6 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

June 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

June 9 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

June 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

June 11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

June 13 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

June 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

June 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

June 20 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

June 21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO