The Kooks Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

British indie rock band The Kooks have announced the North American leg of their All Over the World Tour in support of their upcoming album Never/Know. The 16-date tour kicks off on May 27 in Montreal, Canada, and wraps up in Seattle on June 21.
The tour follows the May 9 release of Never/Know, which frontman Luke Pritchard describes as a return to the band’s songwriting roots while exploring new musical territory. The album’s lead single, “Never Know,” is already available, offering a groove-driven, Motown-inspired sound.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with artist presales beginning Wednesday, February 12.
The Kooks will be joined on tour by lovelytheband, who collaborated with them on the nearly 2 million-streamed track “Jeanie.”
Pritchard expressed excitement about returning to North America, saying, “We made some of the greatest memories as a band on our last US tour, and ever since, we’ve been counting the days till we can return. This time with lovelytheband and playing material from our new album, it’s going to be magic.”
Formed in 2004, The Kooks have remained a staple of indie rock, known for hits like “Naive,” “She Moves In Her Own Way,” and “Junk of the Heart (Happy).” Their upcoming album Never/Know blends classic influences with new sonic experiments, promising an exciting new chapter for the band.
For ticket details, visit thekooks.com.
View this post on Instagram
Tour Dates:
May 27 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
May 28 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
May 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
June 3 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
June 4 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
June 6 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
June 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
June 9 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
June 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
June 11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
June 13 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
June 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
June 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
June 18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
June 20 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge
June 21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO