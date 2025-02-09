Jack White Addresses Fans Who Feel “Entitled” To Lengthier Sets Due To Ticket Prices

Home News Juliet Paiz February 9th, 2025 - 9:14 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Stereo Gum, Jack White recently spoke up about fans who feel they deserve longer shows because of high ticket prices. He explained that while he understands fans want good value, artists need to focus on delivering a great performance, not just stretching the set.

In his Instagram post he writes ” Love to all of our fans, I see your faces every night and you can be assured I’ve never phoned it in in my life, whether its 20 minutes or 2 hours, I’m giving the room what the room is prompting me to do and share and that doesn’t mean if people cheer louder its going to be longer either! haha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

White also mentioned that ticket prices are often higher because of things like venue costs, production, and ticket reselling, which are out of the artist’s control. He made it clear that his main goal is to give fans a great experience, no matter how long the show lasts.

His comments come as many fans have voiced their frustration over expensive concert tickets. For White, it’s not about how long the set is—it’s about making sure every moment counts and giving the best performance possible.

White is still on tour in celebration of his most recent album, No Name. Regarding his upcoming shows, he will be performing in Brooklyn on February 11 and 12. He still has over 20 shows left so fans need not worry about missing out.