Meshuggah Unleash Intense New Video For “Ligature Marks”

Swedish progressive metal pioneers Meshuggah have unleashed a powerful new music video for their track “Ligature Marks,” offering fans an immersive glimpse into their intense live performances. Directed by Anthony Dubois, the video showcases the band’s formidable stage presence, capturing the raw energy and technical precision that have become their trademarks.

Musically, “Ligature Marks” exemplifies Meshuggah’s signature blend of complex rhythms, intricate guitar work, and relentless intensity. The track features polyrhythmic riffs and precise drumming, creating a dense and immersive soundscape that challenges and captivates listeners. Vocalist Jens Kidman’s commanding delivery adds to the track’s ferocity, making it a standout piece in the band’s discography.

Visually, the “Ligature Marks” video is a dynamic montage of live performance footage, interspersed with artistic close-ups and lighting effects that highlight the band’s technical prowess and the visceral connection they share with their audience. The editing emphasizes the synchronization between the music’s complex rhythms and the band’s movements, creating a compelling visual representation of their sound.

This release coincides with the announcement of “Immutable – The Indelible Edition,” a remastered version of their acclaimed 2022 album, set to be released on April 4, 2025, via Reigning Phoenix Music. This special edition offers a fully immersive experience, featuring enhanced audio quality and three live tracks recorded during Meshuggah’s 2023 and 2024 world tours. It will be available in two formats: a two-LP gatefold vinyl and a single-disc digipak, each adorned with new artwork and distinctive gold foil accents, making it a collector’s gem.

In support of this release, Meshuggah is set to embark on a massive tour across the U.S. and Canada starting in March 2025, with special guests Cannibal Corpse and Carcass. This tour promises to be a powerhouse of intense performances, blending Meshuggah’s innovative metal fusion with the brutal death metal of Cannibal Corpse and the melodic engagements of Carcass.