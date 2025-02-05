Throwing Muses Releases New Song “Libretto”

Home News Charlotte Huot February 5th, 2025 - 9:03 PM

Throwing Muses, the influential New England rock band led by Kristin Hersh, has returned with “Libretto,” a new single from their forthcoming eleventh studio album, Moonlight Concessions, set to release on March 14 via Fire Records. With a career spanning over four decades, Throwing Muses remains a vital force in alternative rock, continuing to captivate listeners with Hersh’s poetic storytelling and distinct musical sensibilities, according to Stereogum.

“Libretto” opens with Hersh’s haunting acoustic guitar and her unmistakable, otherworldly vocals. As the song unfolds, it builds into a swirling, emotive arrangement enriched by dramatic string sections and softly brushed drum patterns. The song exudes warmth despite its somber undertones, a contrast that embodies Hersh’s signature ability to balance intensity with tenderness.

In a press release, Hersh explained the inspiration behind the track, referring to it as “the honey song”: “It’s sweet and mentions honey a bunch of times, but really because it seems important to provide a thawing influence when people you like are subjected to a cold world. Bring the warmth, and honey flows all around.” The metaphorical imagery underscores themes of compassion and resilience in the face of life’s harsh realities.

Recorded in Hersh’s home state of Rhode Island, where the band first formed in 1981, Moonlight Concessions is a personal project that reflects Hersh’s experiences across different landscapes, including time spent in Southern California and along the Gulf of Mexico. Hersh took on the dual role of writer and producer, ensuring the album carries her distinctive artistic vision.

“Libretto” follows the release of earlier tracks “Drugstore Drastic” and “Summer of Love,” which offer a diverse preview of the upcoming album’s sonic landscape. While “Drugstore Drastic” presents a more raw and edgy vibe, “Summer of Love” captures a dreamlike essence. “Libretto” ties these threads together, emphasizing Hersh’s ability to craft songs that are both intimate and expansive.

The release of Moonlight Concessions is highly anticipated among long-time fans and newcomers alike. Hersh’s ability to evolve while staying true to her unique voice has solidified Throwing Muses’ place in the alternative rock canon. The band’s ability to craft emotionally resonant music remains as strong as ever.

“Libretto” is now available for streaming on major platforms, and Moonlight Concessions will be released on March 14 via Fire Records. Fans can expect a deeply introspective and richly textured listening experience from this seasoned yet ever-evolving band.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat