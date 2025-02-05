Human Impact Announces Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot February 5th, 2025 - 7:10 AM

Heavy rock collective Human Impact, composed of members from Unsane, Cop Shoot Cop, Made Out of Babies and Daughters, has announced their first U.S. tour since 2021. The tour will support their latest album Gone Dark, released through Ipecac Recordings.

The band will kick off the West Coast leg on May 17 in Austin, Texas, and make stops in major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle before wrapping up in Portland on May 25. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ipecac.com/tours.

Keyboardist and sampler Jim Coleman expressed the band’s excitement for the upcoming tour:

“In a world gone dark, we’ll be sonically representing our dissent on a quick West Coast tour. This stuff is definitely made to be seen live! Looking forward to playing with CNTS & Cassette Prophet! See you there!”

Joining Human Impact on select dates will be CNTS (May 21 and 22) and Cassette Prophet (May 23), a group featuring members of Steel Pole Bath Tub, Neurosis and Terry Gross.

The U.S. tour follows a European run, which begins in Paris on April 17 and includes stops in London, Berlin and Bologna, among other cities. Tickets for European dates are already on sale.

Since their 2020 self-titled debut, Human Impact has continued to push their sonic boundaries. Gone Dark marks a more raw and aggressive sound for the band.

“We were all looking to go with something more raw and aggressive than the previous release,” frontman Chris Spencer shared. “There was a real desire to capture more of what the live performances have been like. With Gone Dark we have arrived at a place where we fully understand who we are as a band.”

Fans eager to witness Human Impact’s visceral performances live can secure their tickets soon for what promises to be a tour filled with raw energy and uncompromising sound.

U.S. Tour Dates:

05/17 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (Inside Room)

05/20 – Tempe, AZ – Yucca Tap Room

05/21 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Gold Diggers

05/23 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

05/24 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

05/25 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s (at The Crocodile)