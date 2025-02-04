Neil Gaiman Sued by Babysitter Over Allegations Of Rape & Trafficking, Wife Amanda Palmer Named In Lawsuit

Home News Will Close February 4th, 2025 - 2:21 PM

Renowned author Neil Gaiman is facing a lawsuit filed by a former babysitter who claims he allegedly raped and trafficked her. The civil suit, which also named Gaiman’s wife Amanda Palmer in regards to the claims of alleged trafficking, outlines claims of alleged abuse and alleged misconduct during the period of the babysitter’s employment with the couple.

According to the lawsuit, the former babysitter accuses Gaiman of allegedly engaging in alleged sexual assault and alleged human trafficking. The plaintiff alleges that these incidents occurred while she was under the couple’s employment, detailing a series of events that purportedly took place over an extended period of time. The claims include alleged coercion, alleged manipulation and alleged exploitation. Stereogum reports that Gaiman has faced a series of accusations all surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct over the past few months.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the alleged physical and emotional harm suffered by the plaintiff. Legal documents outline claims of alleged negligence, emotional distress, and other related charges. The specifics of the case, including detailed descriptions of the alleged incidents, remain part of the official court filings.

The author is a prominent writer known for his literary works. The case is expected to proceed through the legal system, where both parties will have the opportunity to present evidence and arguments. The effects of Gaiman’s allegations have already begun to have their rippling effects. Back in September, the author offered to step down from his role in the drama series “Good Omens.”

The court proceedings will determine the outcome based on the presented evidence and testimonies. As with all legal cases, the allegations remain unproven until adjudicated in a court of law.

