Grammys 2025 Recap

The 67th GRAMMY Awards was held on Sunday, Feb. 2nd at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards show brings together the most brilliant musicians from all different genres to celebrate their achievements and gifts.

However, this year Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. also wants to add that it also will show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need. This year’s awards show has an added purpose of raising funds to support the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts and honoring the dedication and bravery of first responders.

It was hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, making him the first comedian to host the GRAMMYS five times. He was also nominated for Best Comedy Album for Where Was I. The Premiere ceremony was hosted by Justin Tranter for the second year in a row. Tranter was also a nominee for Song of the Year for co-writing Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”

The top nominated artist of the 2025 GRAMMYs was Beyoncé with 11 nods including Record of the Year (“Texas Hold ‘Em”), Album of the Year (Cowboy Carter), Song of the Year (“Texas Hold ‘Em”), Best Country Album (Cowboy Carter), Best Country Song (“Texas Hold ‘Em”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bodyguard”), Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Spaghettii” featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey), Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus), Best Country Solo Performance (“16 Carriages”), Best Americana Performance (“Ya Ya”) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Levii’s Jeans” featuring Post Malone). She is the most decorated GRAMMY artist in history, winning a total of 32 awards and holding the record for a whopping 99 nominations as well. Previously, she was tied with husband Jay-Z at 88.

Tied for second is Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone with seven nominations each, followed by Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift with six nods a piece.

Notable nominations for nine time GRAMMY winner Billie Eilish included Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and Album of the Year for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. Charli XCX’s notable nominations included Album of the Year for BRAT and Record of the Year for “360.” Seventeen time GRAMMY winner Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Record of the Year, while Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion was nominated for Best Recording Package and Best Country Album along with his song with Taylor Swift “Fortnight” was nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year and “I Had Some Help” was nominated for Best Country Song.

Chappell Roan (nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance) and Sabrina Carpenter (nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album) were both nominated for the first time this year and in the running for Best New Artist along with Benson Boone, Doechii (nominated for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal), RAYE (nominated for Songwriter of the Year), Shaboozey (nominated for Song of the Year and Best Country Song), Teddy Swims and Khruangbin.

Taylor Swift, a 14 time GRAMMY winner and winner of last year’s Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year, was up for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The show’s opening performance by three time GRAMMY winner Brad Paisley, nine time GRAMMY winner Sheryl Crowe, 12 time GRAMMY winner John Legend (nominated for Best Children’s Music Album, Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Caella and Best Arrangement, Instrumentals and Vocals), five time GRAMMY winner Brittany Howard (nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for What Now) and three time GRAMMY winner St. Vincent (nominated for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album) was dedicated to the LA and the devastating wildfires. The background was a video of the cleanup efforts after the fires, including the finding of a wedding ring that was put back on the lady’s finger.

Trevor then officially kicked off the award show with his jokes including how the GRAMMYs is to music like the Super Bowl is to the NFL, Valentine’s Day is to romance and Father’s Day is to Nick Cannon. He followed it by pointing out that the winners are voted on by more than 13,000 music professionals and more than 20 million immigrants and history will be made when someone such as Sabrina Carpenter or Chappell Roan win for first time.

He then went on to point out Beyoncé’s incredible musical abilities. You know you have made it when you can go into any genre and be one of the best. He pointed out how she announced her new tour and joked that doesn’t she know about the new tariffs, we can’t afford a new tour, maple syrup is $50.

Trevor poked fun at The Beatles nomination, not their actual nomination for Song of the Year, but that if they win, how it could open up so many doors for them. He went around the room making note of some big names in the building including three time GRAMMY winner Shakira (nominated for Best Latin Pop Album) being the first thing out of Colombia that is not a first-grade felony and how Taylor Swift got more people traveling this year than those Turkish hair transplants.

He was not shy when asking for LA wildfire donations, saying he is not just asking the artists on the floor but all the CEOs and music companies in boxes, even the network the show is on. Yes CBS, you have that “Equalizer” money, donate!

Billie Eilish then performed BIRDS OF A FEATHER and ended it with saying, “I love you L.A.”

Trevor talked about how the GRAMMYs is all about supporting local businesses, and tonight they are giving some of their air time to local businesses hit by the wildfires which included Orla Flora Studio, Two Dragon Martial Arts Studio and Paliskates.

After the break, a video of Sabrina Carpenter played where she shred that she never expected “Espresso” to be what it became, how she remembers being in the studio and blasting the song and just dancing around and when she was on tour her bus when the GRAMMY nominations came out and it was euphoric to see she was one of them. She then gave a dazzling performance of the hit song.

Trevor then joked if artist speeches go over 90 seconds, they will be charged $1,000 dollars a second which will be given to the great causes honored tonight.

Best Rap Album was then presented by GRAMMY winner Cardi B (nominated for Best Rap Performance) who said last time she was on stage was when she accepted the award she is announcing, stating that rap helped her find her voice, tell her story and changed her life. Winner Doechii’s speech talked about how the category was introduced in 1989 and now only three women have won: Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and herself; her dedication to sobriety; and thanked God, her label, engineer, mom, fans and “the swamp,” referring to her home town of Tampa, Florida. She ended with a reminder to not let labels tell you that you are too much of anything to get what you want, and that she is a testimony to that.

After the break comedian Jim Gaffigan (nominated for Best Comedy Album) was on the screen joking that Noah Trevor had been traded to the Dallas Mavericks and welcomed Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith of the three time GRAMMY winning band the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are synonymous with L.A. The two then sang part of “Under the Bridge” and announced Pop Vocal Album winner Sabrina Carpenter for Short and Sweet. Her speech included how she was honored to be up against some of her favorite artists and that she couldn’t believe she was among them. She thanked fans, her recording company, mom, dad, sisters, team, Island Records, producers and writers.

“Vampire” by three time GRAMMY winner Olivia Rodrigo, who performed the song live at last year’s GRAMMYs was playing as Rodrigo came on stage to announce Chappell Roan’s performance, stating that she was her friend when she was working in a donut shop in Highland Park not that long ago.

Next, Taylor Swift announced the winner for Best Country Album, mentioning how almost exactly 15 years ago she stood right there when she won Best Country Album. The winner, Beyoncé, said she was really not expecting this and thanked God that she is still able to do what she does after so many years, the incredible country artists who accepted this album, her family, the collaborators on Cowboy Carter and her fans. She pointed out how “genre” is a code word to keep artists in their place, but encouraged viewers to do what they are passionate about and ended her speech by stating again that she is still in shock about the win.

Khruangbin, nominated for Best New Artist, then performed “May Ninth” with Trevor’s following comment being, yes the edible you took just kicked in.

Benson Boone, also nominated for Best New Artist and who Trevor made the point of sharing had his mustache way before Timothy Chalamet, then performed “Beautiful Things,” starting at his seat and walked around the tables eventually making it to the stage, ending with “I need this GRAMMY baby!”

Doechii followed with an awe-struck performance, showing off her flexibility, dance skills and amazing body in a bralette and underwear set while performing “What It Is” which she received a standing ovation for from the likes of Jay-Z.

Teddy Swims’ impactful performance of “Lose Control” was up next, followed by Shaboozey’s upbeat and fun performance of “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

RAYE then stunned the crowd with her incredible vocals, performing “Oscar Winning Tears.”

Chappell Roan (nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album Of the Year and Record of the Year) won Best New Artist. She shared she named herself after her Papa Chappell and made an impactful speech demanding labels in the industry give developing artists a livable wage and health citing when she got signed as minor and was then dropped, she had zero job skills and couldn’t find a job or afford health insurance. She felt belittled by a company she was giving everything to, and ended by saying, “labels, we got you but do you got us?”

Trevor then thanked Ty Dolla $ign, for his dollar sign donations tonight and admitted he pressured him because of his name.

Harvey Mason Jr. then came on stage to thank people for their donations. He also talked about how the academy had a rough go for a while, like when The Weeknd pointed out their transparency issues. He went on to say that criticism is good and that they have listened, acted and changed, adding more than 3,000 women to the Academy along with making it younger and at least 40% people of color. He then announced four time GRAMMY winner The Weeknd as a surprise performer who sang “Cry For Me.”

Jennifer Lopez, who has been nominated twice for a GRAMMY, then announced Best Latin Pop winner Shakira for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran who hugged her kids before going on stage and dedicated the award to all her immigrant brothers and sisters in this country and said they are loved, worth it and that she will always fight with them and for all the women who work hard every day for their families, they are the true she-wolves.

Herbie Hancock, 14 time GRAMMY winner who won Album of the Year in the same year that Amy Winehouse was nominated for Back to Black and Kayne West for Graduation, was playing the piano as four time GRAMMY winner Will Smith honored Quincy Jones, who lived till 91 and won 28 Grammys over six decades from the 1960s to 2021 and was known as a humanitarian. Smith said Jones changed his life forever, and we wouldn’t know who he was if it wasn’t for Jones and that he brought out the best is legends like Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin. Jones was the exec. producer of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” which did propel Smith to stardom. GRAMMY winner Cynthia Erivo and Herbie Hancock then performed a touching rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” Erivo then brought out Lainey Wilson, nominated for Best Country Album, who performed Ray Charles’ “Let the Good Times Roll.”

Wilson then welcomed Stevie Wonder who played with Herbie Hancock, admitting he looked up to Hancock and wanted to be a pianist just like him. They performed “We are the World” by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie which was produced by Jones. Janelle Monàe closed the tribute with Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”

Four time GRAMMY winner SZA (nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song) then announced Best Pop Duo/Group Performance winners Lady Gage & Bruno Mars for “Die With A Smile.”

Seven time GRAMMY winning band Coldplay’s Chris Martin then sang while the In Memorium segment honored Llam Payne, Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, John Mayall, Dickey Betts, Angela Bofill, Joe Bonsall, Fatman Scoop, Sandra Crouch, Richard Sherman, Joe Chambers, Jack Jones, Duane Eddy, Henry “Hank” Cicalo, Abdul Kareem Fakir, Will Jennings, Kinky Friedman, Egidio Cuadrado, David Sanborn, Steve Lawrence, DJ Clark Kent, Mary Martin, Sam Moore, Tito Jackson, Marianne Faithfull, Ben Vaugn, Sergio Mendes, Frankie Beverly, Eric carmen, Rich Homie Quan, Phil Lesh, Bob Newhart, Siji Ozawa, Ella Jenkins, Wayne Osmond, Alfa Anderson, Richard Perry, Lani Simmons, JD Souther, Roy Haynes, John Titta, Rico Wade, Garth Hudson and Toby Keith.

Three time GRAMMY winner Miley Cyrus, who won the award last year for “Flowers,” after making some great jokes, announced Record of the Year winner Kendrick Lamar for “Not Like Us.” The Drake diss track was also nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video. He dedicated the win to “the city,” naming Compton, Hollywood, Inglewood, Long beach, The Valley, San Bernardino and Pacoima. Cyrus also wonBest Country Duo/Group Performance this year.

Three time GRAMMY winner Gloria Estefan, who won Best Global Music Performance for “Bemba Colorá” welcomed Shakira’s performance who hasn’t seen the GRAMMY stage since 2007 when “Hips Don’t Lie” was huge. Her debut album was in 1990 and her latest album was released seven years ago during her separation. Shakira performed “Ojos Así,” proving her dancing ability has not waned even the slightest over the years.

Trevor Noah then announced the Music Educator Award Winner, Adrian L. Maclin from Cordova High School in Memphis, Tenessee, followed by the renamed and recategorized Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award going to Iman Jordan (performer), Roy Gartell, Tam Jones and Ariel Loh for “Deliver.”

He then welcomed GRAMMY winner Queen Latifa to the stage who honored Alicia Keys’ impeccable career since her 2001 debut album A Minor and said she is a visionary, trailblazer and global inspiration. Sixteen time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys, who won Best Musical Theater Album, was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Two time GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award winner Diana Ross then followed announcing Song of the Year going to Kendrick Lamar for “Night Like Us,” sweeping his categories.

A video of two time GRAMMY winner Charli xcx then played, admitting she thinks people like her album brat because they wanted to be messy and embrace the imperfect parts of themselves. She then went on to say she is going to perform the least GRAMMY-appropriate song, before giving an exhilarating performance of “Von ductch” in a black fur coat and sunglasses

Noah then announced the members of the Grateful Dead, who were the 2007 GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award winners, were chosen as the MusiCares Person of the Year honeries. The show concluded with the Los Angeles Fire Department announcing the epic Record of the Year award going to Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter.

Winners list:

Album of the Year – Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé

Record of the Year – “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year – “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical – Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical – Amy Allen

Producer of the Year, Classical – Elaine Martone

Best Rock Album – Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones

Best Rock Song – “Broken Man,” Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

Best Rock Performance – “Now and Then,” The Beatles

Best Metal Performance – “Mea Cula (Ah! Ça ira!),” Gojira, Marina Viottie & Victor Le Masne

Best Pop Solo Performance – “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Dance Recording– “Von dutch,” Charli xcx

Best Rap Album – Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii

Best Rap Song – “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Progressive R&B Album – TIED – So Glad to Know You, Avery*Sunshine; Why Lawd?, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best R&B Song – “Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best R&B Performance – “Made For Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance – “That’s You,” Lucky Daye

Best Country Album – Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé

Best New Artist – Chappell Roan

Best Dance/Electronic Recording – “Neverender,” Justice & Tame Impala

Best Dance/Electronic Album – BRAT, Charli xcx

Best Rap Performance – “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Reggae Album – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe), Various Artists

Best Folk Album – Woodland, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best R&B Album – 11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Best Country Song – “The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacy Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance – “II Most Wanted,” Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus

Best Country Solo Performance – “It Takes A Woman,” Chris Stapleton

Best Musical Theater Album – Hell’s Kitchen, Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – Visions, Norah Jones

Best Melodic Rap Performance – “3,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best Pop Vocal Album – Short and Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Best Jazz Vocal Album – A Joyful Holiday, Samara Joy

Best Contemporary Classical Composition – Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina, Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album – Quién trae las cornetas?, Rawayana

Best Música Urbana Album – LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN, Residente

Best Latin Pop Album – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira

Best Latin Jazz Album – Cubop Lives, Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus

Best Music Video – “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Music Film – “American Symphony,” Jon Batiste

Best Gospel Performance/Song – “One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song – “That’s My King,” CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars