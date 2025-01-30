mxdwn Premiere: Elvis Francois Shares Uplifting New Single “Hear Me Out”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 30th, 2025 - 6:00 AM

Elvis Francois, better known as Dr. Elvis, has seen his fair share of the spotlight since 2018 when he first burst onto the scene. Now, he has returned with the announcement of a new EP entitled Alignment which is set to arrive on January 31 and a track aptly titled “Hear Me Out.”

“Hear Me Out” is an uplifting track, just what one would expect of the surgeon who donated the proceeds from his 2020 covers album to Covid-19 relief efforts. Francois’ story is a remarkable one, one that resonates with the duality of being a modern day human as well as the nature of working in the music industry. Quite a few artists, especially independent musicians, pull double duty at times, fostering a separate career outside the industry. Francois is no different, sometimes even blending the two sides of his life’s work together with compelling results.

Francois’ vocals take center stage on the track, leading it along the acoustic flourishes, the intricate melodies and gentle yet driving percussion. The accompanying backing vocals are smooth and pair well with his powerful voice. Lyrically, the song has a positive outlook on the world, in hopes of reminding fans that light will shine through, even on the darkest of days. The music video for the single follows Francois during a live performance, showcasing his stage presence and interaction with the crowd as he leads a sing along. “Hear Me Out” follows the release of lead single “Difference.”

Alignment Tracklist

1. Hear Me Out

2. I’ll Cry With You

3. Everybody Prays

4. Difference