Simple Minds Announces Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig January 27th, 2025 - 7:02 PM

Simple Minds has announced plans for a major North American headlining tour – the legendary band’s biggest live run across the US and Canada in four decades. They are excited to share that the bands opening in support for the entire tour will be Soft Cell and Modern English.

The tour begins on May 16 at Ridgefield, Washington, at the Cascades Amphitheater and then continues through June 22 at Noblesville, Indiana’s Ruoff Music Center. Highlights from the Live Nation-produced run include shows at such famed arenas and amphitheaters as Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on May 17, Inglewood’s Kia Forum on May 22, Denver’s Ball Arena on May 27, Woodlands’ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on May 31, Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 10, Wantagh’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on June 13, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center on June 15 and Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 18. Artist presales begin on Wednesday, January 29, at 10 AM local time. Local presales begin Thursday, January 30, at 10 AM local time. All presales end Thursday, January 30, at 10 PM local time. For complete details and ticket information, visit Simple Minds’ website.

The eagerly awaited tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of Simple Minds’ momentous 1985, a milestone year in their legendary career which saw them topping the world’s charts with their Billboard “Hot 100” #1 “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” and RIAA Gold-certified seventh studio album Once Upon A Time, not to mention their unforgettable set in front of 135,000 fans – and a TV audience of millions – on the American leg of 1985’s Live Aid. Today sees the digital premiere of a special new 9-track edition of Once Upon A Time featuring the addition of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” and updated Ruby Anniversary artwork. Physical versions and other anniversary reissues will follow later in the year. Simple Minds will be performing “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, January 29.

What’s more, 2025 looks to be yet another banner year for Simple Minds, including the recent arrival of the new single “Your Name In Lights,” released to celebrate the BBC premiere of the acclaimed documentary Simple Minds: Everything Is Possible, available to stream now exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer with North American broadcast dates to be unveiled soon. “Your Name In Lights” is joined by an official music video that had its world premiere on January 17 – marking the anniversary of the band’s first-ever live performance as Simple Minds, held January 17, 1978, at Glasgow, Scotland’s Satellite City. Produced and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joss Crowley (known for his work with Kate Bush, Freddie Mercury and Peter Gabriel), Simple Minds: Everything Is Possible is the first-ever feature-length documentary to chronicle the most iconic and influential Scottish band in history. Highlights include never-before-seen footage and feature interviews with band members, fellow musicians Bob Geldof, Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream, Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode, Jerry Dammers of The Specials, Sharleen Spiteri of Texas, James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers, writer Irvine Welsh, actress Molly Ringwald and album producers John Leckie, Pete Walsh, Steve Hillage, Trevor Horn and Jimmy Iovine.

The upcoming tour will offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert going experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind-the-scenes tour, group photo in front of the stage, exclusive VIP merch items and more. VIP packages contents vary based on selected offers. For more information, visit Simple Minds’ website.

Simple Minds North American tour 2025

05/16/2025 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

05/17/2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

05/20/2025 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

05/22/2025 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

05/23/2025 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

05/24/2025 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/25/2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05/27/2025 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

05/30/2025 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

05/31/2025 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/01/2025 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/04/2025 – Rogers, AR – The Walmart AMP

06/05/2025 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/07/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/10/2025 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/11/2025 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

06/13/2025 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

06/14/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

06/15/2025 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

06/17/2025 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

06/18/2025 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

06/20/2025 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/21/2025 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/22/2025 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center