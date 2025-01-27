Right Said Fred Announced As Headliners For Totally Tubular Festival Marking First Tour In Over 30 Years

Home News Michelle Grisales January 27th, 2025 - 11:30 PM

The Totally Tubular Festival is a vibrant celebration of ‘80s New Wave and is making its highly anticipated return this summer for its second year. The tour includes a list of bands, most notably being Right Said Fred. The duo haven’t performed in the states since 1992, over 30 years ago and are making their debut back into the music world as headliners.

The tour kicks off on June 27th in San Jose, California and runs through July 24th in Indianapolis, Indiana. Alongside Right Said Fred is a lineup of iconic ‘80’s bands such as Men Without Hats, Haircut100, The Tubes, The Motels, Animotion, The Escape Club and Musical Youth. Each band.

Tour creator Jon Pleeter, founder of the JPA agency, describes the event as “the best ‘80s party on the planet,” noting the enthusiastic response from attendees last year. This year, the tour will expand to new cities, including Anaheim, VA Beach, Bethlehem, and Huber Heights, while keeping its signature compact set times that highlight each band’s biggest hits.

The tour offers more than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane but offers an expanded merchandise line, including exclusive, limited-edition items. A portion of ticket sales will benefit local food banks, adding a philanthropic element to the festivities.

Tickets go on sale January 31st at 10 am local time via the festival’s website, www.totallytubularfestival.com. Fans of ’80s music won’t want to miss this unforgettable celebration of the decade’s lasting musical legacy.