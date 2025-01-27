Carrie Underwood and Nelly See a Drop in Streaming Numbers After Their Performances at Trump’s Inauguration

Home News Michelle Grisales January 27th, 2025 - 7:17 PM

Following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, artists Carrie Underwood and Nelly experienced criticism alongside a noticeable drop in streaming numbers. Each of the artists suffered roughly 100,000 less streams than usual the day of their performances, according to NME.

Billboard reported that Underwood’s music was streamed 1.55 million the week prior to her performance in comparison to 1.46 million the day of. Nelly’s decline was similar in dropping from 1.63 million the week before to 1.54 million.

Underwood performed a rendition of “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony where she struggled to perform due to technical issues. The backing track was unable to play leaving Underwood to perform acapella style.

While Underwood went viral for the performance, country singer Jason Aldean defended her. NME reported he told Fox And Friends: “First of all, it’s a hard song to do anyway. When you’re supposed to be singing to a track and that’s what gives you pitch reference for the song and to not have that and for her to just kinda say, ‘All right, listen, we’ll go.’ That’s a big move and that’s a pro move on her part, so I thought it was great.”

Both Underwood and Nelly received backlash for their decision to perform at Trump’s inauguration. Nelly responded in an interview with Geto Boys’ Willie D by defending his decision and that it was an honor for him to perform. He stated that it doesn’t matter who is president and that he would perform for whoever is in office.

Underwood has kept her political views to herself during her career but endured the backlash that Nelly also received for performing and being associated with Trump as well.